Triple EULEN solidarity contribution to soup kitchens

BY RRHHD Digital, 12:15 p.m. – July 31, 2021



EULEN signed the first collaboration agreements with three soup kitchens. Concretely, to make their contributions – consisting of food and basic necessities – to the dining room of the Order of San Juan de Dios in Seville; at the dining room of Vicente de Paul – Hijas de la Caridad in Madrid; and at the Roure Foundation soup kitchen in Barcelona.

Soup kitchens serve both socially excluded people and those who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are experiencing serious economic and professional hardship.

In this sense, the David lvarez – EULEN Foundation aims to meet the needs of different groups, both in Spain and in the rest of the countries where the company is present, as well as the local communities in which it operates.

In particular, the Foundation endeavors to contribute to improving the living conditions of people threatened with social exclusion.

