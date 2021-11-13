Tristán Ulloa: “I got into this for therapy”

The actor from Lucía y el sexo (by Julio Medem), from Abre los ojos (by Alejandro Amenábar) or The carpenter’s pencil (by Antón Reixa) steps on the carpet and it seems that the sound replicates his calm. I could ask for coffee by signs, it is so silent that his seems to be the voice in off of Tristán Ulloa. At his 51 years he has not detached himself from the air that keeps him as the adolescent who still argues with himself. Now he rehearses for the theater True West (Sam Shepard, adapted by Eduardo Mendoza) where he is the brother of Pablo Derqui. They and José Luis Esteban and Jeannine Mestre are directed by Montse Tixé. They are two brothers arguing. It will premiere at the Niemeyer in Avilés on 11 December and will be touring at least until the fall of 2022 is represented in the Matadero de Madrid.

Question. You have the face of a brother.

Answer. As an older brother, as a little brother? … I have only one brother, David, and I am five years older than him. We behave as if he were the oldest. I see it as more known. I am a very lonely wolf, but every time I enjoy working with good colleagues and with good company.

P. What’s he up to?

R. I finish the filming of an American series, Warrior nun, something like The warrior nun, second season. And I start rehearsals for True West, for Shepard. Pablo Dirque and I are friends, we devised the project and we proposed to Montse Tixé (assistant director of almost everything Mario Gas has done) to direct it… Gas unites a certain generation, and this will be Montse’s first direction. “What do you not dare to address us?”, We said. I almost wrinkled later, because it is a very complicated text. The story of two brothers who spend their lives arguing. One is a screenwriter who lives in Los Angeles and the other (which is me) is a loose cannon who lives in the desert. A set and these two saying everything. A very acidic comedy, and at the same time it is a drama.

P. Have you seen yourself in that position, argue with another or with yourself in that way?

R. Increasingly. Over the years you do not want to have so many things to keep and you have more need to express what you feel. Sometimes it is painful, then it produces so much closeness to the one with whom you have argued. Every time I find it more difficult to be silent in front of a person who matters to me.

Q. How has it affected your way of acting his way of being?

R. I got into this for therapy. I had a problem opening up to people. Even today I dare to do things on stage that I would not do in ordinary life. I have learned more about how I am working than being who I am.

P. She works a lot…

R. It goes by times. During the pandemic I dropped three or four projects … We are made to uncertainty in this profession. Without children, without other responsibilities, you can bear it. But when I see the ears of the wolf I wonder what I am going to do with two children at home and with two thousand euros in the account. In the end you borrow and leave.

Q. What have been the worst ears of the wolf?

R. Those that refer to health. The covid, which attacked me at the beginning, in March of 2020. I wasn’t very aware of how bad it was. Carolina, my wife, noticed and sent me in a taxi to the hospital. He had lost eleven kilos in ten days. She called a friend, Jesús Garrido, an emergency physician at the Infanta Leonor. It was a bone, you could see my ribs. A bilateral pneumonia. There were people in the corridors, lying on the floors, I was shivering in a chair …

P. It was reality …

R. That reality is stranger than fiction… It seemed like I was on a film set, the figuration very well placed, waiting for someone to say: “Cut. It was worth it. ”

P. He seems so calm. When was the last time you screamed?

R. A couple of hours ago. I scream a lot, thanks to my work. In life, sometime with my children: “Damn, stop, the host!”. On stage you can do anything. It’s fantastic. One releases a lot of endorphin.