Troubleshoot error 80080300 in Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive

If you’ve recently encountered issues with Microsoft Teams with an error code 80080300 and the message “We have encountered a problem. Reconnect… ”we can help you solve it. This error not only occurs in Teams, but has also been seen in Outlook and OneDrive for Business. The issue is caused by the latest cumulative update on May 11, known as KB5003169, which would affect users of version 1909.

Error 80080300 and the solution for users who have not yet updated

The main problem is that you are using a very old version of Windows 10. If possible, we suggest you update to the latest version for a much better experience. If this is not possible, don’t worry, there is a solution to the problem.

They report that after installing this update and restarting the device, we may not be able to sign in to some Microsoft 365 desktop client apps, such as Microsoft Teams, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Outlook. . We will also see the error 80080300 or “We have encountered a problem. Reconnect … ”when trying to authenticate or connect to computers.

Fortunately, the solution is very simple. We just need to restart our computer and it should be resolved. Most problematic devices will be able to connect to the apps and services mentioned above. Therefore, we only have to do one more restart of our PC after the update.

If the error persists, Microsoft recommends switching to the web or mobile versions of the app as they are not affected by the issue. Meanwhile, the Redmond giant is investigating the root of the problem so those still affected can return to work normally soon. But we hope that with the restart this problem will be fixed and you will be able to work with Office applications.