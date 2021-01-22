Trump attack threat hits top Iranian leader, Twitter suspends account – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei account suspended after tweet of Donald Trump playing golf under shadow of warplane

Tehran

Threatening the attack by tweeting US President Donald Trump, Iran’s top religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been eclipsed. Twitter suspended Khamenei’s account for violating the rules. Iran has had a lot of heckling from America over this tweet. In this tweet, Khamenei spoke of taking revenge for the murder of Qasim Sulemani, the Iranian army general.

Trump was threatened with attack

A photo was tweeted by Iranian Supreme Religious Leader Khamenei, in which Donald Trump was seen golfing under the shadow of a B-2 Spirit Bomber. Above this photo, it was written that “revenge is inevitable”. The word Badla was written there in red. The photo also states that “Qasim Sulemani’s assassin and the one who ordered the murder must pay the price.”

Kasim Sulemani was killed on Trump’s orders

On the orders of then-US President Donald Trump, on January 3, 2020, Iranian Army General Qasim Sulemani was killed by the US military in a drone attack. Sulaimani was leaving Baghdad International Airport, the capital of Iraq, by car. Urged on by the death of its general, Iran attacked several US military bases in Iraq.

This photo created a ruckus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also on target

At the same time, many Twitter users have targeted Jack Dorsey, CEO of social media company Twitter, through this image. He tagged Jack in his tweet, saying his platform is against hate speech. In fact, users are calling it a case of hate against Trump. For this reason, Twitter had banned Trump’s Twitter account after the violence in the US Parliament on January 6.

Iran asks Interpol for help in arresting Trump

A year after the assassination of its General Qasim Sulemani, Iran is once again asking the international body Interpol for help in arresting Trump. Iran has urged Interpol to issue a red corner notice against 47 U.S. officials, including Trump. Iran previously appealed to Interpol in June to issue a red corner notice, but its appeal was later rejected.