Trump has vetoed the Defense Policy Bill: US President Donald Trump has vetoed the Defense Policy Bill – US President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual Defense Policy Bill defense policy

Strong points:

US President Donald Trump has vetoed the Trump Defense Policy Bill in office for the first time. This bill also mentions the continuing tension between India and China. Washington

US President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defense policy bill. Trump said the bill would help Russia and China. About a week ago, the United States Parliament passed this $ 740 billion defense policy bill.

Trump cancels vote for the first time in his term

This may be the first time in the term of the 45th US President Donald Trump that he has canceled a bill. The bill confirms a 3% increase in salaries for American soldiers. Also authorizes more than US $ 740 billion in military programs and construction.

Donald Trump forgives 15 Americans on the move, Julian Assange is still waiting

Trump had threatened to overturn the bill

The bill became the National Defense Authority Act (NDAA) after it was passed by the US Parliament. The bill was approved by members of the House of Representatives and the Senate (both chambers of Parliament). Now it had to be approved by the president, but President Trump had previously said the bill did not provide legal protection for social media companies. In such a situation, he will exercise his exclusive right to veto this bill.

PM Modi receives great honor in America, Trump receives Legion of Merit award

India-China tension is also mentioned in the bill

Significantly, this bill mentions the current tension between India and China over the Real Line of Control (LAC). In fact, the resolution attached to it was presented by Indo-American MP Raja Krishnamurthy. He said China should not try to penetrate or tamper with the Indian border. Parliament passed the bill and incorporated King Krishnamurthy’s resolution.

(With contributions from agencies)