Trump left White House did not attend biden swearing-in ceremony: Trump left White House, did not attend Biden swearing-in ceremony

Donald Trump did not attend Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday and left the White House as president for the last time to embark at his permanent residence in Florida, the Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump (74) had previously announced that he would not attend President Biden and Kamala Harris’ swearing-in ceremony as vice president. Prior to Trump, Andrew Johnson did not attend the swearing-in ceremony for the new president in 1869.

Before leaving the White House, he said: “It is a matter of honor for a lifetime.” Trump left the White House from President’s “Marine One” helicopter. Republican Trump did not win a second presidential election. Earlier in 1992, George HW Bush also did not reach the White House for the second time. Trump will hold a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. After that, Air Force One planes will depart for their residence in Palm Beach.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly not attending Trump’s farewell ceremony. Instead, Pence will attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. In the final hours of his tenure as president, Trump pardoned more than 140 people, including his former adviser Steve Bannon. Strong security arrangements were made in Washington DC this month following the President’s swearing-in ceremony provoked by Trump supporters in the Capitol Building (Parliament). Trump had posted a video of his farewell speech on Tuesday.

Joe Biden’s First Message After Becoming President – Make America ‘Ek’ Again

The presidential speech is usually broadcast live. While wishing the new administration success in ensuring America’s safety and glory, Trump said in his farewell speech that America must stand united for its common values ​​and work together for one goal. Trump said he was starting his campaign to “make America great again.” In his post, Trump said serving as president is an honor that cannot be explained.

He said, “I wish him (Biden) success in keeping America safe and prosperous.” We wish him good luck and we wish him good luck. Trump also spoke in a less than 20-minute video of his supporters’ Jan.6 attack on the Capitol building. He said: “All Americans were terrified by the attack on our capital (building).” It is an attack on everything we Americans are proud of. It can never be tolerated. More than ever, we must unite around our common values ​​and rise above the spirit of partisan hatred. ”

During that, he spoke about the significant achievements of the U.S. government from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021 and said his administration achieved more than anyone realized. Trump lost to his Democratic rival and former US Vice President Joe Biden (78) but never accepted his defeat. Instead, he continued to make unconfirmed allegations of election rigging, which was rejected by the administration and some members of his Republican Party.

Trump has been a president who has not held any public office before, nor has he served in the military. He has used Twitter extensively to communicate with his supporters. However, his social media account was banned until he left the White House following the attack on the Capitol. He has also faced impeachment proceedings twice during his presidency. He left a legacy in the White House that has never been seen before in American political history.

Biden, who became the 46th President of the United States, said: Democracy is restored again