Trump ‘Warning’ – Impeachment against me gives America huge anger, wants no violence – Donald Trump says huge anger in nation over impeachment, we don’t want violence

Washington

US President Donald Trump broke his silence for the first time on the impeachment motion against him. He said there was a lot of anger among the people of America because of this proposal. I don’t want any violence. The vote is due to take place today in the US Parliament on the impeachment motion filed against Trump. Since the attack on Trump supporters on the US Parliament on Capitol Hill, many Republican MPs have also spoken out against the president of their own party.

Trump showed his anger over impeachment proposal

Trump said before he left for Texas to inspect the Mexican border wall that what they were doing was really terrible. We want there to be no violence. Never commit violence. Trump’s direct reference is to recent FBI and US National Guard statements prone to violence. Today, Trump declared an emergency in the capital, Washington, until January 24.

The impeachment vote is due to take place today

As soon as the business of the United States Parliament begins today, the House will call on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Trump from power. However, Mike Pence is highly unlikely to use the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution against President Trump. Under which a president can be removed from office before the end of the term.

Trump, first president to be indicted twice in one term

Democratic lawmakers led by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have already introduced an impeachment motion against Trump to incite rebellion. After which, Democratic lawmakers also sought the support of Republican MPs from Trump’s party to move the process forward. Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to present an impeachment motion twice in a single term.

Troubled by Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, Trump imposed emergency on Washington

FBI and National Guards expressed possibility of violence

Following the violence in the Capitol last week, the FBI warned that days before the new President of the United States, Joe Biden took office, he allegedly organized armed protests in all 50 state capitals, including Washington. The United States National Standards Bureau has also warned of the possibility of riots next week.