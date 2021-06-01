Try this home remedy to bring back the lost glow of the skin. – Whidbey Daily News

Beauty Tips in Hindi: Everybody takes special care of your skin during summer. In today’s age, many people buy expensive products from the markets to look beautiful.

Beauty Tips in Hindi: Everybody takes special care of your skin during summer. In today’s age, many people buy expensive products from the markets to look beautiful. During the summer season, the skin loses its glow due to the scorching sun, dust and pollution. In such cases, women and men also seek the advice of doctors. Today we are going to tell some working tips to all those working women who are busy at work all day. Such women and men can take good care of their skin at night. You can regain lost skin glow using some ingredients available at home.

1. Olive oil

Add a few drops of virgin olive oil to your favorite night cream before bed and massage it evenly on your face. You can use olive oil directly on your face. Doing this will make your skin glow.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an excellent alternative for skin rejuvenation. Can also be used for daily massage on burnt skin. Mix coconut oil with your favorite night cream, massage it on your face and wash off the next morning. Coconut oil works as a superfood for the skin. It also prevents infections along with skin inflammation.

M. Multani clay and sandalwood paste

Multa clay and sandalwood paste can also be used to regain the lost glow of facial skin. But once it dries, be sure to wet it a little while unloading. After 2-3 2-3 coatings a week, decide for yourself how much the skin is benefiting.

4. Turmeric milk

It is well known that mixing turmeric in milk is very beneficial. But if this formula is used to apply on the face before going to bed at night, it will start to get better results. Dip half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a teaspoon of raw milk and apply it as a toner with a cotton ball. After doing this 2-3 times a week, see the change for you.

