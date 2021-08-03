TS Tirumurti warns on Afghanistan: UNSC President warns, terrorist camps in Afghanistan will have direct impact on India

The United Nations

Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti, who was appointed President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August, said the situation in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern to all members of the Security Council . He warned that “we cannot allow terrorist camps to flourish again in Afghanistan and this will have a direct impact on India.” India, currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2021-2022 term, assumed the presidency of the powerful UN body for the month of August.

“The situation in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern for all members of the Security Council and we have seen the violence increase in recent days,” Tirumurti said at United Nations headquarters on Monday. Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tirumurti referred to a UN report that said the death toll in Afghanistan in May-June is over higher than that between January and April.

“We want a free and peaceful Afghanistan”

Responding to a question about the situation in Afghanistan and what the Security Council can do to prevent further escalation of violence, Tirumurti said he hoped that “the Security Council will likely consider this aspect in relation to the issue. ‘Afghanistan very soon’. Regarding India, New Delhi has made it very clear that “we want to see a free, peaceful, democratic and stable Afghanistan,” he said. India has supported all opportunities that bring peace, security and stability to Afghanistan.

Tirumurti said: “We are convinced that (…) we must address the issue of violence and targeted attacks and these are very serious concerns and all forms of violence must stop.” The link with international terrorism should also cease. We cannot allow terrorist camps to flourish again in Afghanistan … and this will have a direct impact on India. Tirumurti expressed concern that targeted attacks are on the increase and that women, girls and minorities are being systematically targeted.

“The aspirations of young people and minorities must be respected”

He said a lasting political settlement through an inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process is of the utmost importance. “It is also important for us to protect the gains we have made over the past 20 years,” he said. The aspirations of Afghan women, youth and minorities must be respected. “They need a secure and democratic future,” Tirumurti said. I think this is where we believe any government that comes to power in Afghanistan should be seen as a legitimate government in the eyes of the people. Peaceful dialogue must be taken seriously by all parties. It is necessary to speed up the communication they make.