TSJM refuses to suspend elections in Madrid and approves 4M date to hold elections

Publication: Sunday March 14, 2021 4:36 PM

The TSJM refuses to suspend the elections in Madrid and approves the holding of the elections on May 4. This was decided by the eighth section of the administrative litigation chamber of the Superior Court of Justice, which, a few days earlier, had agreed to urgently allow the processing and resolution of the appeal lodged by the lawyers of the Assembly of Madrid against the decree of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to dissolve the Assembly of Madrid and call elections in the community.

The judges opted for this decision after considering the requirement of the appearance of good law which underlies the contention of the appeal presented: “The systematic, literal and logical interpretation of the statutory and legal precepts reproduced – the resolution is moving forward. -, allows to identify from Now, not which is the interest which must prevail because of its relevance, but rather the one which, in the equality of conditions which is given here, must be protected because it could be definitely affected, or, better said, deleted, if the thesis is accepted. of the applicant and to agree on the provisional measure requested “.

For the reasons explained, according to the TSJM, it is appropriate to “refuse the precautionary and precautionary measure requested”. Thus, they would consider that the agreement of the Board of Governors suffices to dissolve the Assembly. However, this decision is the subject of a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court. So, for the moment, this monumental political “mess” that started, surprisingly and against all odds, a few days ago in the region of Murcia has been resolved.

Madrid are going to the elections because they are within their rights “

The main leaders of Madrid were quick to demonstrate on the decision of the Madrid court, starting with the president of the Community. “On May 4, Madrid goes to the elections because it is within its rights,” said Isabel Díaz Ayuso via her Twitter account, the same social network in which Mónica García, MP for Más Madrid, was quick to express his opinion: “Irresponsible elections are consumed. No problem: I have faced the virus and I will face Ayuso. I am ready to kick her out of the Puerta del Sol.” Rocío Monasterio, spokesperson for Vox at the Madrid Assembly, celebrated the decision: “Elections in Madrid!”.

A mess that started in Murcia

Nothing indicated that this Wednesday, March 10, the foundations of the Spanish political field were going to tremble until, at the first hour of the morning, Ciudadanos Murcia presents a motion of censure forged the day before, Tuesday, between the secretary of the Organization. of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, and the territorial coordinator, Santos Cerdán, on the one hand, and the Deputy Secretary General of the Citizens, Carlos Cuadrado, on the other. This test against the government of the popular López Miras in Murcia, worked like an expansive wave that reached Madrid.

A few hours later, the PSOE and Más Madrid presented two motions of censure to the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Madrid Assembly in an attempt to prevent the regional president from calling early elections; A twisted goal, because from one moment to the next, Ayuso seemed to announce himself the call for the elections in the Community and thus prevent the motions of censure from succeeding.

Soon after, the president of the Community herself intervened in the media to justify her decision, fearing that the same thing that had happened in Murcia would happen in Madrid. Some statements that did not suit his government partner. Ignacio Aguado, vice-president of the Community of Madrid, said he did not give credit to Ayuso’s remarks, assuring that he “lied” and called him “irresponsible”. In any case, this crossover of actions between the opposition parties and the main force of the autonomous government has caused a real legal earthquake.

The reason, although the motions of censure presented by the Socialists and the deputies of Más Madrid against Ayuso reached the register before the electoral call and were admitted by the table of the Assembly, this situation led to a sea of doubts among politicians and even lawyers. which are still debated today: did the call for elections or the motion of censure prevail? Justice has already taken a position in this regard: the call for elections must take place in accordance with what the law dictates.