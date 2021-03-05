Tsunami earthquake update: New Zealand rocked by four earthquakes Tsunami waves recede Watch video – Four horrific New Zealand earthquakes, sea waves, people fleeing their home due to the tsunami

Strong points:

The New Zealand earthquake in the Pacific Ocean was rocked by four violent tremors. Their intensity on the Richter scale was measured at 7.3, 7.4, 8.1 and 6.5. After the earthquake, tsunami warnings were issued which caused panic among the population and residents of coastal areas left their homes and fled to high places. Meanwhile, strong waves were also seen in the sea on the country’s Tokomaru coast on Friday morning.

Authorities had already issued a tsunami warning after three earthquakes and asked residents to leave their homes and go to higher altitudes. It is said that the first earthquake occurred in the North Island region around 2.27 at night with an intensity of 7.3 on the Richter scale. A magnitude 4 earthquake struck Kermadec Island 4 hours later.

Tsunami warning broadcast across the Pacific Ocean

The strongest earthquake occurred at 8:28 a.m. local time, followed by a fourth earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5. The tsunami warning was then downplayed and residents were urged to return home. This tsunami warning has been issued throughout the Pacific Ocean, including Hawaii. The airport is 7,500 km from New Zealand. Two feet of ocean waves were seen over the Norfolk Islands in Australia.

There is no news of any damage from the earthquake. New Zealand emergency agencies have been put on alert. Earlier on February 10, there was a powerful earthquake in New Zealand. Due to which a tsunami warning was issued in the surrounding areas. However, this warning was withdrawn after some time. The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of this earthquake was located approximately 415 kilometers (258 mi) east of Wao in New Caledonia.

New Zealand falls in quake-hit area

New Zealand falls in the area affected by the earthquake. This area is constantly affected by earthquakes due to several volcanic eruptions and tectonic plates sliding in the Pacific Ocean. Many countries, including Fiji, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Australia, the Cook Islands and American Samoa, experience many earthquakes large and small almost every day.