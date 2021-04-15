TupTup becomes the first “ delivery ” to launch a selection of exclusive meals for pregnant women

Starting this week, pregnant women have a new ally to eat healthy and take care of themselves and their unborn baby. TupTup, the food delivery service that seeks to bring the best cuisine in all of Spain straight from professional kitchens to the best palates, today launches a selection of dishes specially designed to easily and comfortably follow a healthy diet during pregnancy.

The startup’s team of nutritionists and healthy eating experts have selected a series of dishes from Spanish and international cuisine that, due to their nutritional characteristics, are particularly suitable for pregnant women.

The selection, which includes dishes such as grilled salmon with basmati rice and fried vegetables, tofu ramen, fish and seafood balls in green curry or cucumber and chicken salad with sesame sauce, is available. in a specific section of the menu. that it can be easily located: https://www.tuptup.es/embarazadas/

To promote healthy eating among pregnant women, the selected dishes also benefit from a 20% discount, applying the code TUPMAMA in the purchase process via the web.

Guidelines for Healthy Eating During Pregnancy.

The selection of dishes was directly supervised by TupTup’s nutritionist doctor, Ildefonso Caldern, who explains that during pregnancy “food must be taken care of especially since it is the only way to provide all the necessary nutrients to the mother. and his child “.

This is why it is convenient that every woman from the start of pregnancy follows a diet as varied as possible with 4 objectives:

1 Cover the nutritional needs of the pregnant woman.

Prepare the mother’s body for childbirth.

3 Meet the baby’s nutritional needs.

4 Ensure the energy reserve in the form of fat for lactation.

In this sense, the nutritionist explains that pregnant women should ingest one gram per kilo per day of protein, or about 175 grams per day of carbohydrates and fats in small amounts, depending on weight and physical activity. For example, if you are not exercising, you should not exceed 2,500 kilocalories on average per day. An amount that varies for each person, it is therefore advisable to consult it directly with a specialist.

The general recommendation is to eat five meals a day. Regarding the distribution of macronutrients, it should follow the same pattern as for the general population. Among the total calories of the diet, 50 to 60% will be provided by carbohydrates, 15 to 20% by proteins and 30 to 35% by lipids or fats, the intake of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats being preferred. You also need to get the correct amount of vitamins and minerals.

According to the doctor, an average weight gain of 10 to 11 kilograms is recommended during pregnancy. And he recommends banning false myths, such as “eating for two”. The good thing would be to say that food is doubly important during the gestation period, because the diet “must adapt to new needs, providing all the nutrients in adequate quantities, for each stage of pregnancy,” he explains. -he.

“We want you to eat well”

As Pablo Garca Sarabia, Senior Manager of TupTup, explains: “In our society, the care and nutrition of pregnant women and their unborn babies is of increasing concern. On the contrary, many families barely have time to design a balanced menu, cook or go shopping. This is why, following our motto “We want you to eat well”, we have decided to take the plunge and launch this selection of dishes particularly suitable for pregnancy. Because we also care about mothers, so that they take advantage of their time and devote it to preparing for what is to come ”.

To do this, from today on the site www.tuptup.es, these dishes can be ordered online from anywhere in Spain with a reduction of 20%, which meets all the necessary nutritional needs. to mother and baby.

TupTup offers a careful selection of dishes prepared in the traditional way, with fresh products of the highest quality and vacuum-packed in recyclable tuppers to preserve all their flavor and properties. TupTup’s offer includes alternatives for all types of customers, spoon dishes, international cuisine, traditional dishes, desserts and vegan options, with a detailed nutritional table and a list of allergens. Each week, the dishes on offer vary so that users can enjoy varied menus tailored to their tastes and needs. The service is carried out all over Spain, both to homes and to offices or work centers, and the shipment is refrigerated to guarantee the highest quality of delivery.

