Turijobs and WHTT join forces to promote equal opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector

Turijobs, the premier tourism and hospitality employment website, has signed a collaboration agreement with WHTT Women in Hospitality & Travel Tech, a community that encourages professional growth for women and under-represented groups in the hospitality and travel, signs a collaboration agreement to promote diversity and equal opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Xavier Martin explains that “this year is a year of great challenges and also of great changes, among which we cannot forget the change due to diversity and equal opportunities in the tourism and hotel environment. . This change has to happen now, and at Turijobs we want to actively participate in it, showing our support and getting involved in initiatives with WHTT that promote an inclusive, immersive and diverse industry ”.

For her part, Rita Varga, Founder of WHTT shares “of WHTT, we are proud that organizations the size of Turijobs are committed to supporting the professional development of women and under-represented groups in the hospitality industry. and travel. Thanks to this collaboration, we will be able to give visibility to senior professional profiles, endowed with strong human capacities and a high technical preparation of our community, so that they reach the many companies in the sector who trust Turijobs to select the most qualified personnel in their selection process. “

Motivate change with first-person stories

WHTT celebrates a series of episodes under the name Vis a Vis WHTT, where professionals of different backgrounds speak first-person lessons and life lessons, seeking change and awareness through real stories.

Xavi Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Turijobs, will share his story as an entrepreneur on December 14 at 12:00 p.m. with the aim of inspiring and supporting new entrepreneurs through their experience and learning. Under the title “doing business to improve people’s lives,” Xavier shared the challenges he faced in his early days, and the changes that made Turijobs the leading job board in the industry today.

“I am very happy to have been invited to this edition of Vis a Vis and I really hope that my story can help anyone who wants to be entrepreneurial, even if it helps them to avoid some of the mistakes I made in my principles, ”Xavier shares. “Like everything in life, I think it is essential to support each other, encourage learning through the sharing of experiences and knowledge, and foster change with real examples at first no one.”

