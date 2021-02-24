Turkey and Kashmir issue: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu raises Kashmir issue at UN Human Rights Council meeting: Turkey raised Kashmir issue at meeting of United Nations Human Rights Organization

Strong points:

The Turkish Foreign Minister raised the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council. President Erdogan has made numerous statements on Kashmir at the UN, supporting Pakistan over Kashmir. Erdogan, India gave a strict warning.

Turkey again raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in support of Pakistan. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Kavusoglu, speaking at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, said we call on the Indian government to ease restrictions on Jammu and Kashmir. We want to see the problem of Jammu and Kashmir resolved peacefully according to the expectations of the people on the basis of the UN resolution.

Erdogan also raised the Kashmir issue at the UN

Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly raised the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations. In September last year, Erdogan led the Kashmir raga by addressing the United Nations General Assembly. He said Kashmir was a burning issue and very important for peace and stability in South Asia. This problem became even more serious after the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (Article 370). We want a solution within the framework of this United Nations resolution. He also praised Pakistan during his speech.

Erdogan described Kashmir as Palestine

On the occasion of Eid ul Azha in August last year, Turkish President Erdogan, while addressing Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, assured his support for Kashmir. Erdogan has also compared Kashmir to Palestine several times before. Not only that, he also wrongly accused India of tyranny in Kashmir even during the Corona period. While the truth is that Erdogan, who is trying to teach Kashmir democracy over India, is known in Turkey himself as a staunch Islamic dictator.

How Pakistan-Turkey united against India, knows the story of Imran-Erdogan friendship

Turkey becomes the center of anti-Indian activities

Turkey has now become the second largest center of “anti-Indian activity” after Pakistan. According to reports, fundamentalist Islamic organizations are receiving funds from Turkey in all regions of the country, including Kerala and Kashmir. The report quotes a senior government official as saying that Turkey is trying to dissolve radicalism among Muslims in India and recruit extremists. His effort is an attempt to extend his influence over South Asian Muslims.

Turkey, Greek media say they are big in preparing to send mercenaries to Kashmir

Erdogan wants to become leader of Muslim countries

Erdo last year converted the Historical Museum of Hagia Sophia into a mosque which remained a church until 1453. Erdo आन an has been in constant efforts to challenge the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Muslim world. Last year, he tried to form a coalition of non-Arab Islamic countries in collaboration with then-Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On human rights, Jaishankar told HRC a lot, saying – cannot compare terror traffickers with victims

Turkey will deploy mercenaries for violence in Kashmir!

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Haver News have claimed in recent reports that Turkey is in the process of deploying its organization of Saadat mercenary fighters operating in Syria in Kashmir. Sadat is led by Erdo ोग an’s military adviser, Adnan Tanarivardi. Who appointed Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai, a terrorist born in Kashmir, to build a base in Kashmir. Fai spent two years in US prison for recruiting mercenaries against India and for tax evasion of money from Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. He is also an active member of the fundamentalist organization Jamaat-e-Islami. Fai created the American Council of Kashmir (KAC) to plot a plot against Kashmir in America. The organization is funded by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. This has been confirmed by the US FBI itself.

Turkey and Pakistan support each other with their eyes closed

Turkey and Pakistan blindly support each other not only in defense relations, but also at the diplomatic level. Recently, during a border dispute with Greece in the Mediterranean Sea, Pakistan openly declared its support for Turkey without knowing the truth. Not only that, the Pakistani and Turkish navies in the Mediterranean Sea have also declared their solidarity by leading maneuvers. In return, Turkey openly supports Pakistan in the case of Kashmir. Turkish President Erdogan even raised this issue on the UN platform. Erdogan said in February 2020 that the issue was as important to Turkey as it was to Pakistan.