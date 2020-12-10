“ Turkey and Pakistan engaged in training 100 Syrian assassins for jihad in Kashmir ”

Much like Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia, Pakistan-controlled Turkey has started training 100 Syrian assassins, who are planning bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir. The media report cites sources as saying that Turkish intelligence services are training these terrorists in the southern city of Mersin. They are all mercenaries who took part in the Nagorno-Karabakh and Libyan wars. Meanwhile, these terrorists gave Turkey and Pakistan great shock before being sent to Kashmir. Let’s know the whole story….

Syrian assassins shock Turkey, demand money

According to the report by the British Morning Star newspaper, all of these 100 terrorists are being trained to wage war with the Indian army in Kashmir. However, the assassins of Syria’s infamous Sultan Murad Brigade made a major condition for Turkey’s Erdogan administration before they traveled to Kashmir. Murad Brigade said it has yet to receive full money even after fighting the war in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. It is believed that the Turkish intelligence service instigated every Syrian assassin to pay 3 thousand dollars (two lakh 21 thousand rupees) per month for the massacre in Kashmir. Also previously, Turkey had promised to pay the same amount to these assassins for other intelligence missions.

Turkey sends terrorists on behalf of proxy organization

Turkey has denied sending rent killers to Armenia and other contested sites, but is known to send terrorists under the Sadat organization’s pseudonym. According to the Morning Star, the Sadat organization is a private security company that has very close relations with the Turkish government. Turkey trains and deploys militants of the Sadat organization. Earlier, alleged PoK chairman Masood Khan had said earlier that Turkey’s support for the Kashmiris in self-determination had profoundly shaken the Indian government. After playing bloody games in Libya, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Yemen and southern Kurdistan, these Turkish assassins will now help Pakistan.

‘The Kashmir region is like Nargono-Karabakh’

Meanwhile, according to the Kurdish media site ANF News, Nagorno-Karabakh was the target of Turkish expansion. At the same time, the President of Turkey, Rechap Tayyip Erdogan, who aspires for the establishment of an Islamic regime in Jammu and Kashmir, is a Khalifa. ANF ​​News said that Muhammad Abu Amasha, commander of the Syrian National Army’s “Suleiman Shah Brigade”, announced in Syria five days ago that Turkey wanted the militia to be sent to Kashmir. Activist Amasha said Turkish officials want him and other commanders to prepare a list of volunteers who want to visit Kashmir. Those who are ready to go to Kashmir will receive lakhs of rupees. The commander told his band that Kashmir is as much a mountainous region as Nargono-Karabakh in Armenia.

Pak is preparing to occupy Kashmir like Nagorno!

Sources said similar activists are being recruited to play a bloody game in Kashmir in other places in Syria such as Ajaz, Zarabulus, Bab and Idlib. These killers will be transported out of the country in secret. ANF ​​said Pakistan was also preparing for an attack in Kashmir like Nagorno-Karabakh. To aid in this infamous Pakistani conspiracy, his boss is now preparing to send a Syrian assassin to Turkey to hire him. Turkey is sending these assassins at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are at their height. On November 13, the Indian army took decisive action and destroyed terrorist bases in PoK. Previously, Turkey and Pakistan had sent mercenaries to attack Armenia while supporting Azerbaijan. This has been confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macro himself.