Turkey builds 4 Ada class warships for Pakistan, know how dangerous it is for India

Turkey builds four Ada-class Corvats for Pakistan Erdogan laid the groundwork for the construction of the third Corvette on Saturday.

In an attempt to become the messiah of Islamic countries, Turkey is giving war accessories to its evergreen friend Pakistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday inaugurated construction work on the third of four Ada-class warships as part of the MILGEM project being built for Pakistan. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Cyrus Sajjad Qazi was also present on the occasion.

Erdogan told his Pakistani brother

Addressing the event, Erdogan described Pakistan as his brother. Not only that, he also reaffirmed the need to further strengthen defense relations with Pakistan. Erdogan said Pakistan and Turkey live in difficult geographies and face similar challenges. He said Turkey will continue to be friendly and in solidarity with Pakistan in the defense sector.

Pakistan signed an agreement in 2018

In 2018, Turkish military subcontracting company ASFAT Inc. signed an agreement with the Pakistan Army of Technology (TOT) for four Ada-class warships as part of Project Magnum. According to the plan, two of them will be built in Turkey and the other two will be built in Pakistan at the Karachi Shipyard and the Special Shipbuilding Division of the Pakistan Navy. This also includes the transfer of technology.

How powerful is this corvette turvet

Turkey originally built the mid-class Ada corvette for its navy. Later, two of them are being manufactured in Karachi as part of an agreement with Pakistan. Multipurpose corvettes and frigates are being built as part of the Ada class project. This warship can perform missions like reconnaissance, surveillance, early warning, anti-submarine warfare. It also deploys surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. As part of this project, Turkey is also building four Jinnah-class frigates for the Pakistani Navy.

Not a threat to India

These Turkish warships will not pose a particular threat to India. Because these warships are considered to belong to the middle class. It will also be easy for India to catch them on the radar: the Indian Navy already has destroyers and submarines capable of destroying this Turkish Corvette.

Pakistan buys warships from Turkey and China

Former navy chief Admiral Zafar Mahmoud Abbasi, in his farewell speech a few days ago, said we would include four Chinese frigates over the next few years and several medium-range ships built in Turkey between 2023 and 2025. He also said that the ongoing Chinese cooperation Hangar submarine project was going according to his plan. Four submarines are being built for Pakistan and China as part of this project.

Pakistan buys 8 submarines from China

According to a Forbes report, the Pakistani Navy is purchasing a Type 039B Yuan-class submarine based on a Chinese design to increase its strength. This diesel-electric Chinese submarine is capable of augmenting Pakistan’s naval strength. Who carries anti-ship cruise missiles. This submarine produces low noise thanks to the air independent propulsion system. Due to which it is very difficult to detect underwater.