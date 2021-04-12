Turkey Italy Tension: Turkey blocks the purchase of Leonardo helicopters after Italian Prime Minister calls Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator: Turkey ends its agreement with the purchase of helicopters from an Italian company while Erdogan is called dictator

Rome

Tensions between the two countries are at an increased pace with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s statement that Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan is a dictator. Angry Turkey has ended a deal with a Rs 622 crore helicopter with the Italian aerospace company Leonardo. According to Italian media, Turkish officials are asking for a formal apology from the Italian government.

Turkey ends helicopter deal with Italy

Italian diplomats are striving to eliminate the bitterness in relations between the two countries through diplomatic channels. At the same time, Turkish officials are not happy with Italy’s explanation through diplomatic channels. The Italian government is trying to save the helicopter deal. The diplomats of the two countries also hold constant meetings on this matter.

Why was the Italian Prime Minister angry?

In fact, many member countries are irritated by Turkey’s inappropriate behavior when EU officials visit Ankara. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, arrived to appease the ongoing dispute between Turkey and the European Union. During the meeting, Erdogan placed only two chairs, one of which was himself seated, while the other was occupied by Charles Michel, the President of the European Council.

No one gave a seat to a female politician

Seeing all of this, the two leaders seated in the chair sat quietly and no one bothered to offer them their seats. This kind of dishonor by a woman politician has been condemned all over the world. After which, the Italian Prime Minister expressed his anger, calling Erdogan the same as the dictator. Turkey is irritated about this.

Turkey summoned Italian ambassador

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed strong resentment, calling it unacceptable. He called it the populist rhetoric of the Italian Prime Minister. The Turkish Foreign Ministry also submitted a protest letter calling on the Italian Ambassador.