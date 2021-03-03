turkey pakistan fighter jets missiles: turkey wants to build missiles with pakistan tension for india

Strong points:

Turkey is preparing to manufacture missiles and fighter jets with India’s fiercely anti-Pakistani state, Turkey is now eyeing its rivalry with the United States, with its infamous pair of Turkish-Pakistani evil eyes on gun technology. arms of China. India’s tension could increase Islamabad

Turkey, which often spits venom over the Kashmir issue, is now preparing to build missiles and fighter jets in conjunction with Pakistan, India’s nemesis. Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdo ोग an is now believed to be eyeing China’s weapons technology amid an ongoing struggle with the United States. Turkey is also buying an S-400 missile defense system from Russia. This infamous trio of Turkey-Pakistan and China could increase tension in India.

According to a Bloomberg report, officials from the Turkish Defense Ministry have held meetings in this regard with their Pakistani counterparts. Turkey and Pakistan want to build and develop equipment for the army. In this sense, the officials of the two countries met in January. However, he did not say how well this meeting was going.

Experts from Turkey, Greece to build nuclear bomb with Pakistan, warn India

Pakistan built Shaheen missile on China’s design

Pakistan has built a JF-17 Thunder fighter plane with help from China. This means that if Turkey makes a pact with Pakistan, it will pave the way for Chinese defense technology. Not only that, according to Pakistani TV channel Geo, Pakistan also built its Shaheen missile on the design of China. Turkish officials said their country sees Pakistan as a strategic ally and is working closely with it on the Sipper long-range missile defense project and the TF-X fighter jet.

Turkey’s relations with NATO countries could deteriorate as China follows in its wake. Turkey is also one of the NATO countries. The United States has already banned Turkey from buying the S-400 with Russia. Earlier, Greek experts warned India about deepening the nefarious friendship between Pakistan and Turkey. Greek experts have given the warning at a time when there are reports that Pakistan is transferring a nuclear bomb and missile technology to Turkey. The whole world has been shaken since this news.

‘Terrorism and regional security in India pose a major threat’

Experts said this friendship between Pakistan and Turkey poses a major threat to terrorism and regional security in Greece and India. Professor John Nomikos, Greece’s international affairs expert, told a webinar here that the Turkish-Pakistani bond poses a major threat to India and Greece. He said Turkish, Pakistani and Chinese intelligence agencies were working together to create instability in Jammu and Kashmir. Professor Nomikos called on Joe Biden’s administration in the United States to curb Turkey’s dream of becoming a nuclear-weapon state.