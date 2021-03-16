Turkish army gives military equipment to Syrian terrorists to attack Russian army: Turkey gave military weapons to terrorist organizations to attack Russian army in Syria

Strong points:

Turkey has given arms to militant groups to attack the Russian army in Syria. A senior Russian military officer stationed in Syria has expressed concern, saying it will increase attacks.

Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan gave arms to the Syrian terrorist group to attack the Russian army. This assertion is not made by any third country, but by the head of the Russian army stationed in Syria itself. Turkey on the one hand buys many modern weapons from Russia, on the other hand Erdogan stabs Putin in the back as he moves. Just days ago, Erdogan laid the groundwork for building a nuclear power plant jointly with Putin. Turkey also bought the world’s most powerful missile defense system, the S-400, from Russia.

Russian army rear admiral reveals Turkish movement

Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov, head of the Russian center established to reconcile armed groups fighting in Syria, said: “We are concerned about handing over the arms of the Turkish armed forces to terrorist groups in Raqqa.” He said the Russian side was very concerned about the transfer of arms from the Turkish army to Ayen Issa in Raqqa province. This action constitutes a serious violation of the agreement reached to maintain the status quo in this area.

Attack of the Al Nusra Front in Idbil

However, there has been no shooting in the past 24 hours on behalf of Turkish-controlled terrorist organizations in Raqqa. But Jabah al-Nusra (Front Al-Nusra) has fired at the Idabil de-escalation zone about 30 times in the past 24 hours. He said that this terrorist organization carried out 16 attacks in Idbil, 11 in Latakia, 2 in Alehio and once in Hama. Three bombings were reported in the provinces of.

Russian army patrols all over Syria

Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov, who heads the Russian army in Syria, reported that Russian military police units have patrolled the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah. He also said that due to Russian army patrols, the movement of ordinary citizens on the M4 highway between Raqqa and Al-Hasak provinces has started. Previously, this highway had been closed for fear of terrorist attacks.

Russia deployed forces to Syria in 2015

Russia deployed its troops to help fight the militants in 2015 at the behest of the Syrian government. In 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry established a center aimed at bringing peace to Syria. Under this center, the Russian army in Syria is leading the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry says the center’s job is to compromise illegal armed groups and coordinate the distribution of humanitarian aid in refugee camps.