turkish attack helicopter pakistan united states: the united states gives pakistan-turkey a blow, ban on supplying 30 fighter helicopters – the united states blocks the delivery of turkish attack helicopters atak t 129 to pakistan

Islamabad

The United States has subdued Pakistan and banned the supply of 30 Turkish-made combat helicopters. Turkish President’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday that the United States had stopped providing Turkish gunships. He said that now Pakistan can buy these gunships from China. The ATAK T-129 combat helicopters are equipped with American engines.

The twin-engine, all-weather attack helicopter is based on the Agusta A129 Mangusta platform. Due to the presence of American engines, this chopper must be homologated before being exported. Kalin said the ban would do more harm to American interests. Earlier, in 2018, Turkey and Pakistan signed an agreement for these Turkish-made combat helicopters for $ 1.5 billion.

Due to the non-clearance of US exports, the supply time for these helicopters has increased. Kalin said Turkey had to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system because the United States had not given it their Patriot missile defense system on the right terms. The United States has now banned Turkey from purchasing the S-400.

The supply of ATAK T-129 helicopters suffered a major setback for the Pakistani military. This helicopter is also effective for night attacks on enemy territory as well as for monitoring it. In the event that Turkey does not supply this helicopter, Pakistan will now purchase its Z-10 combat helicopter from China.