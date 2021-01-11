Turkish President Erdogan buys WhatsApp to new privacy policy – Whatsapp discontinued by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Facebook privacy changes

Ankara

Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan’s media office has announced plans to quit the WhatsApp social media platform. Not only that, the Turkish Defense Ministry also said it will no longer use WhatsApp. Recently, WhatsApp released a new privacy policy which, if not accepted, can also delete the user’s account. After accepting this policy, user data will be shared across many company platforms, including Facebook. From which users care about the security of their data.

President’s account transferred to the BiP application

According to a Bloomberg report, President Erdogan on Jan.11 ordered his WhatsApp groups to transfer to the encrypted BiP messaging app. BiP is an encrypted messaging application from Turkey, owned by Turkcell Eletissim Hizmetleri AS. From now on, all people will receive information from the President’s office and the Ministry of Defense through an account created on BiP.

Turkey boycott boycott voice intensifies

The voice against this American social media company in Turkey grew louder after the president announced his departure from WhatsApp. People in Turkey quickly join BiP app except WhatsApp. The Turkcell company reported on Sunday that around 1 million (1 million) new users joined BEP Messenger in the past 24 hours. Turkcell said the app has been downloaded more than 53 million times since its launch in 2013.

WhatsApp has released a new privacy policy

WhatsApp has updated its privacy policy for the new year. A notification is sent by the company to the users for them to accept. If users have not agreed to this policy by February 8, their account may also be deleted. Experts say the new policy will increase privacy as all of your content will be monitored on WhatsApp.

Whatsapp argument

In a statement released by WhatsApp, the policy says the company will know what content is transmitted the most. Fake news will be easier to follow. Along with this, they will share the product of the commerce site on the status, so that Facebook Instagram will also show related ads. No private chat will be affected.

The company can monitor this user data

There is another outcry around the new policy as WhatsApp is very popular among people. Everyone who uses a smartphone has it as a common application. Through this, different types of data will be monitored. These will include information such as advertising data, purchase history, course location, phone number, email address, contacts, product interaction, customer data. crash, gallery, performance data.