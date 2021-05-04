Turnout in the Madrid elections was 28.42% at 1:00 p.m., two points higher than in 2019

Posted: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 1:19 PM

Turnout in the regional elections in Madrid stood at 28.43% at 1:00 p.m. compared to 26.18% in 2019.

These data represent an increase of just over two points compared to 2019, but it should be noted that in the elections of two years ago they also went to the polls in Asturias, Cantabria, in the Community of Navarre, in Castile and León, in La Rioja, in Castile-La Mancha, in Extremadura and in Aragon. In addition, municipal elections in the territories of these regions and European elections were also held. This makes the results of participation not comparable.

When the polling stations opened at 9 a.m., there were already dozens of people waiting to be able to exercise their right to vote. And that’s it, the fact that the elections coincided with a working day and the health protocols to be observed made the average wait to vote higher than in other electoral nominations.

