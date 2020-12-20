TV Rheinland Academy commits to digitizing its training programs in 2021

TV Rheinland Academy is moving towards the global digitization of its services with its training offer for 2021. The current health situation and the requirements of the professional sector require new delivery methods to carry out the training and certification of professionals. Thus, in 2021, TV Rheinland Academy is expanding the catalog of training courses it offers in online format.

The new courses through the Virtual Class platform, face to face in business or in business, and open, maintain the highest quality standards so that participants can benefit from an excellent training to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to practice the professions of the future.

TV Rheinland, with delegations all over the world with more than a century of existence, is the most experienced international technical vocational training institution. He has worked in the training sector in Spain for over 20 years and continues to strive to provide his students with the best tools for their professional development.

The TV Rheinland Academy’s training catalog for 2021 includes more than a hundred professional training courses, in fields as varied as quality management, project management, food safety, industrial safety, automotive, etc. environment and energy, prevention of occupational risks, security and information technologies, among others.

In the area of ​​quality training, internal auditor courses on quality management systems are offered on the basis of ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 13485: 2016 standards. Training is also offered in risk management and opportunities in management systems, new health product regulation (MDR) and leadership in management systems.

With regard to the environment and energy, training is offered on environmental management systems and responsibilities, environmental indicators and risks, both based on the ISO 14001: 2015 standard, as well as on environmental legislation, calculating the carbon footprint or evaluating environmental performance. (ISO 14031: 2013).

TV Rheinland Academy trains food safety managers and auditors based on ISO 22000: 2018, in addition to courses on food fraud management and food defense in food safety management systems.

Bet on the automobile and the blockchain

One of the most comprehensive training offers is related to the automotive sector. There are training courses to manage, audit and apply the IATF 16949: 2016 standard, as well as to perform internal process audits. Along with these courses, TV Rheinland has developed two innovative courses on high voltage electric vehicles.

The TV Rheinland training center also offers training in Security and Information Technologies to guarantee the security of data handled by companies, as well as Microsoft Office courses at the business level and an introduction to disruptive technologies such as Blockchain.

The duration of all these courses ranges from six to 40 hours and some of them include certificates of international professional competence registered in Certipedia which will allow professionals to see their skills acquired through training in different internationally recognized labor markets.

Along with the training of professionals, TV Rheinland Academy works to contribute to university training, thanks to collaboration agreements which, for two decades, have deepened the search for professional and educational excellence.

