TV stumbles upon reporter viral video: WATCH: TV reporter telling live news, Vishal TV falls on top, viral scary video

Video of a frightening incident in the studio on ESPN Columbia television made headlines on social media. During the live television coverage, a huge television came across a panelist sitting there. The name of this panelist is called Carlos Ordoose. He is told that he was not injured much in this incident and that he is fine.

Video of the falling TV was shared by senior reporter Mike Singtone. In the video, journalist Carlos, who was on the panel with Anchor, is seen speaking, as the television falls on him. The condition turned out to be that Carlos was improperly buried under the TV. Everyone present was stunned by the fall of the TV. The fear was clearly visible on his face.

Video has been viewed 1.5 million times so far

It was good that Carlos survived safely without any injuries during the incident. He then posted a statement on Twitter, saying he was absolutely fine and had just suffered minor bodily injuries. Carlos wrote: ‘After the incident last night, the people who wrote about me wishing I was healthy, I want to tell them I’m absolutely fine. No problem arose after a medical examination with the blessings of God.

Carlos said he had a slight injury to his nose. The video of the incident by reporter Mike Singtone has so far been tweeted by over 6,000 people and enjoyed by over 11,000 people. This video has been viewed 1.5 million times to date. After watching the video, a large number of people around the world wished Carlos was healthy. However, many people were angry that even after the television fell, those present did not come to save them.