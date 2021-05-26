Twitch in the heart of June announcements with its official gaming channel – Old Sport Republic

Twitch Game News at the center of the announcements in June with its official game channel Published on 05/26/2021 at 9:43 p.m. In parallel with E3, Geoff Keighley is again organizing its Summer Game Fest with an opening evening on June 10, 2021 at 8 p.m. Twitch will be the Don’t miss the mark as the platform will stream a lot of content from different events. This year, Twitch Gaming wants to bring even more behind the scenes, announcements, interviews and special events. The Summer Game Fest will open its virtual doors as planned on June 10th on its website and on the Twitch Gaming channel where Netflix Geeked takes place on June 11th at 7pm. There we find “shows and films based on (our) favorites.” Games “. On June 12th at 8:00 pm we have the right to a” meeting night, “but the most interesting one is scheduled for June 13th at 7:00 pm, the day the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase conference actually takes place, the Jeff Grubb confirms information. Further events are planned but will not be announced until early June. Currently, the industry players whose events are televised on the channel are: XboxSummer Game FestDevolver DigitalNetflixGuerilla CollectiveWholesome GamesFrontier DevelopmentsAmazon GamesFuture Games Show ( GamesRadar) PC Gaming Show (PC Gamer) Battlestate GamesFacepunch StudiosSegaIO InteractiveMore we see the Summer Game Fest as a mix of several conferences and community events. In addition to the game announcements, we should include Twitch Rivals, a special edition of the game Hivemind, and many interventions by popular streamers In addition, the Organization to engage the public with the chat decoder function, with which recurring chat topics are discussed live. Twitch is planning a closing ceremony on Sunday June 13th where Twitch can give three Emote Awards to those who tagged the event.

By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP