Twitter Ban: Nigeria Twitter Ban President Muhammadu Buhari Tweet Delete: Nigeria Twitter Ban

Abuja

In many countries around the world, including India, there has been a lot of outcry against Twitter’s self-proclaimed policies. Nigeria took some big action on Twitter which turned around after Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s account was not verified in India. Nigeria has indefinitely banned the use of Twitter in its country. It is said that a few days ago, Twitter deleted a tweet from Nigerian President Mohammadu Bukhari, calling him against his self-proclaimed regime.

Allegations of threatening the existence of the company

The Nigerian government said in its statement that Twitter is being used to threaten the existence of businesses in their country. However, nowhere in the official statement is there any mention of the removal of the President’s tweet. At the same time, Twitter called the announcement very concerning. The Nigerian government says Twitter adopts double standards. However, he did not explain how Nigerian businesses were affected by Twitter.

What was the problem with deleting the President’s tweet

Indeed, just a few days ago, Nigerian President Mohammadu Bukhari, in a tweet, targeted his opponents, citing the civil war. He wrote that “those who behave badly today must be explained in the language they understand”. This tweet was deleted by Twitter on June 1 as a violation of the guideline. Since then, the tension between the government and Twitter has started.

Why is Twitter scared in India? Know what the question is and answer

What’s the heckling in India?

In India, there are allegations against Twitter that it refuses to obey the laws here. The Indian government had asked social media companies to follow the new guidelines for digital platforms. Under these, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will have to take an additional review. In addition, social media companies will need to appoint a compliance officer, nodal liaison staff and a resident grievance officer. After which many companies accepted it, but Twitter denied it.

Twitter came out, after Delhi HC notice said – will follow new IT rules

Ruckus on removing the blue tick from the Vice President’s Twitter account

Twitter today removed the blue check marks from the accounts of Rashtriya chief Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat and several other leaders, including Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. After which, it was claimed that due to the heightened conflict between the government and Twitter, this action was taken in this social media platform. However, Twitter later rechecked the vice president’s personal account. Twitter claims that Venkaiah Naidu’s account has been inactive since last year. Therefore, it was not verified due to company policy.