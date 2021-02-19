two and a half years in prison for threatening a trial witness

Updated: Thursday, February 18, 2021 3:55 PM

Published on: 02/18/2021 2:57 PM

The hearing in Lleida confirmed a new two-and-a-half-year sentence for rapper Pablo Hasél for threatening a witness in a trial against certain urban guards in Lleida, a sentence that could be added to the nine months in prison he purge for exaltation of terrorism.

The court confirmed on Thursday the sentence, which convicted Hasél for the offenses of obstructing justice, threats and ill-treatment at work, two days after entering prison to serve a nine-month sentence for exaltation of terrorism that the National court ruled out suspending him.

As indicated in the sentence, Hasél wrote on his Twitter account: “The Urban Guard of Lleida bought this false witness to testify against a colleague who was brutally beaten. They were acquitted”, accompanying the text with a photograph of the witness.

Moreover, it is declared proven that in the afternoon of October 18, 2017, the complainant was on the terrace of a cafeteria and Hasél, accompanied by a dog, addressed the complainant saying: “Are you you a friend of the townspeople? What You Have Done ”.

Then, according to what they say, the accused tried to kick him, which the witness was able to avoid. Since other people intervened to separate the accused, he told him, “I’m going to kill you, son of a bitch, I’m going to catch you.”

The Lleida court must now decide whether it wants to force the rapper to serve this new imposed prison sentence, although the conviction may still be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The rapper’s imprisonment sparked a wave of protests that ended in the past two days with riots in several Catalan towns.

In addition to this conviction and the one that led to his imprisonment, Hasél accumulated other sentences: the first, two years in prison for extolling terrorism by ETA, Grapo, Terra Lliure or Al-Qaeda in his songs, date of 2014, although the National Court decided in 2019 to leave it in abeyance.

He adds two other convictions, firm and pronounced in 2018, for looting of the premises and resistance and disobedience to authority, and another appeal pending for attacking a TV3 camera that covered a confinement of students at the University of Lleida.