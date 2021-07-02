Two-dose Astrazeneca Covishield vaccine reduces risk of death by 94% in UK

Strong points:

Amid the Corona virus outbreak, good news came out of Britain about vaccination, two doses of Kovidshield vaccine reduced the risk of death in people aged 65 by 94%. on the effect of the vaccine AstraZeneca london

Amid the corona virus outbreak, good news has emerged from Britain regarding vaccination. In the UK, just two doses of AstraZeneca’s Kovidshield Corona virus vaccine reduced the risk of death by around 94% in people 65 years of age or older. This figure is based on real cases. Public Health England of Great Britain gave this information for the first time regarding the effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Kovidshield Corona vaccine has been installed in the UK since January. This is the first time that British health authorities have published information on the effect of the Kovidshield vaccine in preventing death from corona infection. He said that with just one dose of the Kovidshield vaccine, the risk of death in people 65 years of age or older was reduced by 83%.

92% effective in preventing serious effects of delta variants of the vaccine

Data for the delta variants are not yet included in this analysis. Public Health England said research on the delta variant is still ongoing. Another research from Public Health England said this vaccine is effective up to 92 percent in preventing severe effects of delta variants. It is believed that the death prevention percentage may be higher than that. At the same time, two doses of Pfizer’s corona vaccine reduce the risk of death by 98% in people of all age groups.

A single dose of Pfizer’s vaccine reduces the risk of death by 77% in people 65 years of age or older. At the same time, another research stated that it was beneficial to have a long lead time to obtain AstraZeneca ‘Covishield’ corona vaccine. It increases the antibodies in the body. By keeping this gap for 10 months, excellent results have been observed. This is what a study carried out in Great Britain affirms.

Antibodies for at least one year after a single dose of vaccine

The Oxford study said AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine produces better immunity when given 45 weeks apart. At the same time, her third dose will further increase the antibodies. According to the study, antibody levels remain stable for at least a year after a single dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. This vaccine is known as Covishield in India. In India, an interval of 12 to 16 weeks was maintained between two doses.

Risk of death from Kovishield corona vaccine reduced by 94%