two-fallas-artists-denounce-a-homophobic-aggression-in-the-middle-of-the-street-in-valencia

Two Fallas artists have reported to the National Police a homophobic aggression that they suffered this Sunday in Valencia, when they were rebuked and attacked by a young man shouting “shitty fags”. One of the victims has suffered a broken foot as a result of the attack.

The events occurred this Sunday in the heart of the city, when the artists José Luis and Vicente, from the company ‘Artdefoc’, were heading towards their van to attend an event organized by one of the commissions in which they plant falla, according to the victims themselves.

To the shout of “fags”, a young man has begun to scold them and spit on them. At first they dodged him, at which point the man got in their way and started kicking one of them. When the couple has managed to get away from the aggressor, they have taken refuge in a nearby cafeteria. Subsequently, they have been transferred to the hospital and then to the National Police station, where they have filed the corresponding complaint of the events providing the report of injuries.

From the commission Fernando el Católico, Erudito Orellana and Juan de Mena -one of the failures in which the artists plant-, in a statement published on their social networks, have condemned “totally this type of aggression and acts, which in a 21st century society should not exist, and less proclamations of that nature ”. “Not a step back”, they have added.

Also from the Fallera Central Board (JCF), through social networks, they have expressed their “total condemnation and rejection” of these facts that “do not they have a place in a society like ours ”. “A free, plural and diverse party such as the Fallas can not afford this type of behavior and attitudes”, has remarked the municipal autonomous body.

For his part, the mayor of Valancia, Joan Ribó , has expressed its “resounding condemnation of this new LGTBIphobic aggression”. “In Valancia there is no room for violence and hatred. We are a city of peace and love ”, he added. From Compromís, the Ombudsman of the coalition in Les Corts, Fran Ferri, has conveyed all his support and solidarity to the victims of the aggression and has added: “Hate and LGTBIphobia have no place in a modern and advanced society like Valencia’s ”.