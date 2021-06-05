Two immigrants try to cross the strait hidden on a boat launching ramp

Update: Saturday 05 June 2021 15:59

Posted: 05.06.2021 15:58

Two young Moroccans, allegedly minors, tried this Saturday to cross the Strait of Gibraltar, hiding in the ramp for vehicles to a liner.

The events took place at 8:30 a.m., when the ship Jaume I, of the shipping company Balearia, was planning to leave for Algeciras (Cadiz). The ship must have delayed its departure for about an hour after the crew noticed the presence of two immigrants hiding next to the vehicle ramp.

Both the civil guard and the port police had to intervene to get the two young men to give up their attitude and leave the place, where they were in serious danger, according to police sources. The immigrants, who claimed to be minors, intended to cross the strait as stowaways.

Currently, the autonomous government of Ceuta has 3,000 people roaming the streets after the crisis with Morocco, when more than 10,000 people entered the city illegally through the border breakwater on May 17-18.

The first vice-president of the government of Ceuta, Mabel Deu (PP), indicated that the local government has not yet received “officially” the total number of immigrants who have been able to access the city, although she says that the Civil Guard estimates that “they could enter up to 90 people per minute in the worst moments”.

In addition, the government of Ceutí has ​​indicated that it is working to be able to equip new warehouses in the industrial zone of Tarajal to house the immigrants who still remain on the streets so that they receive “dignified care”, while the There is also growing concern about the increase in contagion in the city. The College of Physicians is asking for help, because since the start of the humanitarian crisis, 105 positive for COVID-19 have been detected among migrants.