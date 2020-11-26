Human factor and training: two key factors in the digital transformation of companies

Experts brought together by the Association des Entreprises Familiales (ADEFAM) and IMMUNE Technology Institute underlined the importance of the human factor and of training as decisive elements for carrying out the digital transformation of companies. For this reason, experts insist on stressing that the most important thing is to continuously and quickly educate people within companies so that they can do things in a different way, but with the principle of always thinking of the customer. .

This is one of the conclusions that emerges from the conference “Digital transformation: optional or unavoidable?”, Which was held today in Madrid with the participation of Miguel Lava, general manager of Amazon Web Services; Joaqun Abril, CDO of CEPSA; David Vivancos, CEO and Al Advisor at mingbigdata.com; and Luis Palacios, Technology Curator, Cisco SE Director and IMMUNE Program Director.

So much so that training is considered essential on the way to the digitization of companies that Miguel Lava assures us that, in the digital world, in which we are already inserted, technology and business go hand in hand in organizations, which implies that all people will have to know how to program. On the irreplaceable role of people, insists Joaqun Abril, who underlines one idea: “even if the technology is the same for everyone, what really makes the difference between some companies and others is the way in which people apply this technology “.

On the need to address digital transformation in businesses, experts agree that this is the only way to avoid stagnation that will lead organizations to irrelevance and decline. However, says David Vivancos, digitization “would be dead if it were not automated”. “Digitization is what we did 25 years ago”, whereas now the most important is “to interpret data to automate processes using artificial intelligence”.

Joaqun Abril, for his part, prefers to speak of Digital Energy in the company, rather than digitization, and qualifies this concept of “generator of option”, which serves to open different avenues in organizations until finding the good. Likewise, he insists that, while “technology is the key, it is the people who, with their work and initiative, will generate this faculty” and considers it essential that the leadership of the top management in companies is the one that supports change. “For the digital transformation option to work, the conviction of the CEO of the company is essential,” he says.

Technological democratization

Today’s speakers come together to point out that one of the advantages of technology today is its accessibility: “Currently, companies have the opportunity to innovate without spending too much money, because technologies like the ‘cloud “Are paid on demand and allow solutions to be tested without too much risk”, explains Luis Palacios.

In this sense, Miguel Lava ensures that the “cloud” democratizes technology and provides a uniform playing field for all. In this regard, Joaqun Abril cites as an example the case of platforms like Amazon Web Services, which makes technology available to any company, regardless of its size, and at the same price, ” which allows small businesses to compete with businesses. . large ”.

Artificial intelligence is one of the key elements of digital transformation, recalls David Vivancos, who recommends using it “to translate the huge amount of data that we process on a daily basis and try to understand it to know what is happening. past”. In this sense, he emphasizes that data analysis greatly helps in understanding customers and being able to provide solutions, and underlines the importance of using artificial intelligence to know what is happening within a company and know “ what can I change to evolve ”.

