Two long-awaited features are coming to Microsoft Teams

An unusual year is ending for Microsoft Teams where it has exceeded expectations. The Redmond giant, ignoring the pandemic, took advantage of the situation to take advantage of it. On this occasion, new features are arriving before the end of the year.

Microsoft Teams desktop users can now divide the meeting into smaller groups called “rooms” and customize the meeting environment with new scenes from Together mode. The update with these new features is now rolling out for Microsoft Teams users in consumer and government channels.

New features coming to teams

The functionality of virtual panel rooms was first made available to government users. Microsoft will now start rolling out the feature to more users, which means organizers can divide attendees into small groups to encourage teamwork.

The virtual rooms feature is especially useful for educational institutes, as it will encourage students to discuss a topic in their private room and take notes on the whiteboard, then return to the main meeting.

Microsoft also believes that the virtual rooms feature will provide a new “safe place to meet”. We will see the acceptance he has among Teams users.

Together mode or Together mode comes to the web

Microsoft Teams web users finally get support for Together mode. This will allow users to directly access meetings enabled for Together mode on their web browsers, such as Chrome or Edge.

For those of you who don’t know, Together mode allows participants to sit alongside other participants in a real virtual environment. With today’s update, Together mode extends to the web and improves on the desktop app with support for “scenes”.

Scenes arrive in Microsoft Teams so users can customize the background for meetings. Turn the conference into a meeting in a cafeteria, conference room, etc.

In addition to Together mode, web users can now collaborate with up to 49 participants at a time on screen. Large gallery layout support, accommodating up to 49 participants, is intended for users who previously had difficulty finding room for participants when videoconferencing from a browser.