two-months-of-eruption-at-the-la-palma-volcano,-in-figures:-700-million-in-damages,-5,100-earthquakes,-7,000-life-projects-at-a-standstill

The La Palma volcano turns two months old this Friday. “The worst” in the recent history of the island, according to the president of the island council, Mariano Hernández Zapata. The eruption has developed during these 055 days in the absolute protagonist in the lives of the almost 72. 000 clappers. It is already the volcano that has lasted the longest since it erupted in 1712 in El Charco, also on La Palma. It is, yes, a long way from the 2. 055 days that the one of Timanfaya, in Lanzarote, lasted. The energy released, according to the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) amounts to 286, 2 terawatt hours, a figure equivalent to 35, 9 times the energy demand of the entire Canary archipelago.

So much natural power used for the destruction of what is built by man. Many have lost their homes; others wait anxiously for their home to escape from the lava flow; Hundreds have lost their jobs and as many may lose their jobs in the next few days. The numbers do not reflect all reality, although they can help when describing the magnitude of the tragedy that the Isla Bonita is experiencing.

1040, 5 hectares occupied by the lava flows

When the volcano erupted, the whole world was He was stunned by the spectacle that nature offered. The palm trees appreciated from the first moment the danger that loomed over their lives. The next morning, the lava had washed away much of the El Paraíso neighborhood (El Paso), part of Las Manchas and was heading at full speed downhill in a southwesterly direction.

“The volcano makes what he wants ”, has repeatedly assured María José Blanco, a volcanologist at the National Geographic Institute. In this capricious and erratic evolution, the lava flows have devastated El Pedregal, Todoque (1. 500 inhabitants), Los Campitos, Callejón de la Gata … “My mother doesn’t even have a jacket. We have no choice but to ask for clothes and food ”, said the 24 September Aníbal Díaz, forestry engineer from 25 years that, together with his parents, he has lost everything in Las Manchas (municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane).

In total, until this Thursday, 1.0 40, 5 hectares of land razed, 1.4% of the total territory of the island, with a perimeter that reaches 53 kilometres. “The situation is too much … This is very serious, very, very hard,” said the 22 from September to EL PAÍS the mayor from Los Llanos de Aridane, Noelia García. The magma has also created: for now, it has won 42, 8 hectares to the sea in the form of a new lava delta that began to be generated on 28 September.

Anguish has been a common currency. The erratic behavior of the volcano has shattered the dreams of many people when it seemed that danger no longer loomed over them. Carlos Déniz is one of them. He was the cook at the Los Guirres chiringuito, which he ran with his wife, Grecia Motta. This Thursday, the establishment, opened in 2011, succumbed to the advance of a second known lava delta already with a cold scientific name: D2 .

The maximum width reached by the laundry ejected by Cumbre Vieja already amounts to 3.200 meters. To this surface must be added the 2.5 kilometers of exclusion perimeter decreed by the Volcanic Emergency Plan of La Palma (Pevolca), which tries to prevent gases and pyroclasts from reaching the population.

“The volcano has lost energy,” say both the director of the National Geographic Institute, María José Blanco, and Carmen López, the director of the Central Geophysical Observatory of this organization. The least amount of lava is visible to any layman in volcanology. The explosiveness of the cone, however, causes constant collapses that change the trajectory of the tongues, which has meant that, two months later, the eruption has already accumulated up to 12 different casts, each with its own history of destruction.

Neighbors of the Todoque neighborhood, helped by municipal employees, in Los Llanos, collect their belongings after being evacuated on 22 of September. The area has been completely devastated. Samuel Sánchez (EL PAÍS)

7. evacuated people

The eruption has been – for the moment – 1. 184 homes, according to data from the cadastre. They are the dreams of 2. 120 people, those affected by living in the exclusion zone, according to data from the Cabildo de La Palma. The anguish, however, is extended to 5. 000 more people to exceed the 7. 10. They are those that have had to be evacuated since 15. 13 of the 19 from September, the moment it all started. That Sunday, the Government of the Canary Islands ordered the urgent departure from their homes of more than 5. persons. Five days later, they would have to leave their homes some 350 people from Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and Tacande de Arriba. The 12 October began another ordeal for about 1. 200 residents of La Laguna, the neighborhood in which the kings confessed the 23 September feel “astonished” by what they had seen.

The Government of the Canary Islands has enabled two hotels and several health centers for displaced people. Hardly 483 have made use of these facilities. Light of 33 years, is one of them. She lives with her two children in two rooms of a hotel in Fuencaliente (in the south of the island). “I don’t see anything positive about being here, I would like to be able to rent a house, but I win 900 euros per month and the floors have skyrocketed, there is no aid for that ”, lamented the 30 last October. The rest of the evacuees manage as best they can in the homes of relatives and friends.

Homes being devoured by lava in Todoque, from Las Manchas, the 27 from October. Álvaro García

Until 700 million euros in damages

“We are still in the meantime”, the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, tries to repeat. For this reason, the bill that the volcano is going to present rises with each passing minute. However, Torres himself has ventured to provide some first estimates of damage: between 550 and 750 million. This figure would give the island access to the solidarity funds of the European Union: damages above 1% of GDP are required, some 430 millions.

The problem is not only losing the house or the business. To date, they have been affected 66 kilometers of roads. Among them, one stands out: the 2.1 kilometers cut off the LP-2. Only 15 kilometers separate Los Llanos de Aridane and Fuencaliente. After the eruption and the cutting of this artery, many people have to travel half of the island every day. “Before the volcano it took October the bus driver Juan José Lorenzo. “Now it takes me an hour and a half.”

A house covered in ash, photographed from a drone on November 1, 2021. Carlos Rosillo

The 364 million euros in aid, the hope of the palm trees

President Pedro Sánchez plans to visit the island this Saturday. It will be his seventh trip since 19 of September. Already in the third of his hearings, the president announced a “powerful package of measures” that would be used both for the reconstruction of infrastructures and the restoration of the water supply, investments in employment, housing, agriculture, tourism and various tax benefits . The total amount of these policies is 206 million euros, as he explained that day. To this amount should be added the 40 million that the Government of the Canary Islands has already allocated in this first phase and the 10, 5 million for homes and basic necessities approved by the central Executive last Tuesday. The regional Executive will also include in its budgets of 2022 an extraordinary item of 100 millions for start rebuilding the island. And apart, the 7.5 million aid in donations that the Cabildo de La Palma has received and the promise of money from Brussels,

For now, all this money remains in promises. And the palm population begins to get impatient. “We are all waiting,” said the 16 of November Antonio Ríos, a native of Cádiz settled in La Palma who Until the eruption of the volcano, he worked in a banana packing plant and ran two bushels of this crop. We are looking at what to do based on the aid. It is not normal what they are taking to start up, the bureaucracy should be more agile. ”

85 earthquakes at day

Earthquakes are an inherent part of eruptions. This reality does not prevent the palm population from suffering every time the earth shakes. And it has shaken a lot in the last two months. From the beginning of the eruption until the 18 of November, there have been about 5 on the island. 100 earthquakes, a 85 per day, according to data from the IGN seismologist, Ithaiza Domínguez.

Of them, 547 have been profound (more than 20 kilometres). But it is not only the number that matters, also the virulence. 69 of them have exceeded have been at least magnitude 4, and a total of 750 have been felt by the population. “Some walls of my house have cracked due to so much trembling,” the student Atenea Aguilar, a resident of the municipality of Villa de Mazo, said with concern on November 4. “The one this morning made all the glasses move.”