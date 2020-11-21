The Spanish Association for Standardization, UNE, presented two new key international standards for human resources management during the public session held online by the Technical Committee for Standardization CTN 314 Human Resources Management to publicize its activity, in the great experts took part.

These standards, which arouse great interest, are the ISO 10667 standard which establishes the procedures and methods for evaluating people in the workplace, as well as the future ISO 45003 which indicates the guidelines for the management of psychosocial risks at work.

Technical standards gather the consensus of experts on good practices in issues fundamental to the competitiveness of organizations, giving an effective response to their major challenges.

ISO 10667 Procedures and methods for evaluating people in work environments and organizational contexts aims to provide good practices in the evaluation of people in work contexts, from a practical and measurable logic, based on international evidence.

The standard, which covers the entire work life cycle, describes the skills, obligations and responsibilities of customers and suppliers, before, during and after the assessment process, providing guidelines for all parties involved. in said process. It is structured in two parts: the requirements for the client and the requirements for the assessment service providers.

For its part, the future ISO 45003 Management of health and safety at work standard. Psychological health and safety at work: management of psychosocial risks. The purpose of the Directives is to provide guidance on the management of psychosocial risks within an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) management system, based on the ISO 45001 standard. It is the competence of CTN 81 Occupational Health and Safety, the secretariat of which is provided by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (INSST).

Psychosocial risks are increasingly recognized as major challenges for health, safety and well-being at work. Psychosocial risks affect both psychological health and safety and occupational health, safety and well-being in general.

ISO 45003 will be a foundational standard for achieving safe and healthy work centers, being applicable to organizations of all sizes and industries.

UNE is the Spanish standardization body and brings the voice of experts from Spanish organizations to international and European forums where key standards for their competitiveness are agreed.

Professionals interested in participating in the development of human resource management standards should do so by contacting UNE.

