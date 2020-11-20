Two other close associates of the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, convicted of terrorist financing

The Pakistani court sentenced two other people close to Mumbai attack leader Hafiz Saeed Lahore. The ATC sentenced JUD leaders Mohammad Ashraf to six years and Lukman Shah to five and a half years. A fine of one thousand rupees was also imposed

A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced two other close friends of the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed to life in the terrorism money laundering case. The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced JUD leaders Mohammad Ashraf to six years and Lukman Shah to five and a half years in prison.

ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta also fined him between 10 and 10,000 rupees. Previously, the Lahore counterterrorism court sentenced Hafiz Saeed (70) to 10 years’ imprisonment on Thursday in two cases related to the financing of terrorism.

Two of Saeed’s associates sentenced to ten and a half years

Apart from that, two of Saeed’s associates Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid were sentenced to ten and a half years in these cases. While his brother-in-law Abdul Rahman Makki was sentenced to six months in prison.