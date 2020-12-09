Two people sick with Pfizer’s Corona vaccine in UK, Department of Health issued ‘warning’ – UK regulator issues allergy warning for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after 4 volunteers fell ill

In the UK, Pfizer’s corona virus vaccine has damaged the health of two people. Shortly after, the national health service must issue a warning. The issue was raised within 24 hours of starting the corona virus vaccination, hence the UK government’s concern has also grown. The two people who have been exposed to the side effects of the vaccine are professional health workers.

British Health Regulatory issued a warning

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) reported that both had had an allergic reaction to the vaccine. In such a situation, the UK Department of Health has issued a warning that people with allergies to any medicine, food or vaccine should not be given Pfizer’s Corona vaccine vaccine. The UK’s Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has advised all 50 NHS trusts to take precautions against anyone with allergies.

Over 70 million people have allergies in Britain

According to the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency, there is no data on the exact number of people with a history of severe allergies in the UK. It is believed that there are around 70 lakh in this country who could be allergic to foods, drugs or vaccines. In such a situation, if these people receive the Pfizer vaccine, it can have serious consequences.

Both health workers recover quickly

Professor Stephen Powys, national medical director of the NHS in England, said the advice was given as a preventative measure. There is no need to panic anyone. The two people who had the opposite effect from this vaccine are also recovering. These two health workers are said to have suffered from anaphylactoid reactions.

Every day, 5 to 7,000 people are vaccinated

Although two people are allergic to the Pfizer vaccine, the British government vaccinates 5,000 to 7,000 people every day. More than 8 lakh doses of the Pfizer Corona vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. A spokesperson for Pfizer said we have received reports of two people with allergies to the COVID-19 BNT162b2 vaccine. Pfizer and BioNtech are supporting MHRA in investigating this issue.