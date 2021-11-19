two-regions-of-austria-will-impose-confinement-again-before-the-escalation-of-covid-infections

Return to confinement in Austria. The two regions most affected by the rampant fourth wave of the coronavirus that affects the country, Upper Austria and Salzburg, have announced that they will confine the entire population as of next week to avoid a collapse of their health systems in the face of the increase in seriously ill in intensive care. What does the measure consist of? In which non-essential trade and the hotel industry will close again, and you will only be able to leave home to go to work if necessary, to buy food and medicine, to care for sick family members or to go for a walk. The schools will remain open, but both regions intend to reduce attendance and increase hygiene measures.

Austria has in recent weeks chained a record of new infections after another. With the official data for this Thursday, which show 15. 540 new cases and 55 deaths – the total for the pandemic already rises to 11. 903 deceased—, voices are multiplying calling for a general confinement and a debate on vaccination mandatory to stop the high spread of the virus, which has escalated to an incidence of 1. 540 new infections for every 100. 000 inhabitants a 14 days.

The federal government, led by the conservatives (ÖVP) in coalition with the Greens, decreed a lockdown last weekend for the unvaccinated (about two million out of a total population of 8.9 million), hoping to encourage the reluctant population to immunize and avoid drastic measures for all. The vaccination rate, at 65%, is “shamefully” low, said the chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, and is in the van of European tail. In Spain, for comparison, it is of 79, 2% (and of 90, 7% over 12 years).

Without However, the regions of Upper Austria (1.5 million inhabitants) and Salzburg (about 558. 00), which this Thursday add 5. 991 new infections between the two, have come to the conclusion that it will not be enough to isolate the unvaccinated and advocate for the confinement to be extended to the entire country. The Chancellor, for now, and waiting for a meeting with the regions scheduled for this Friday, is reluctant to apply the closure to that part of the population that has followed the call to get vaccinated. But the tension also increases within the Government, with a Minister of Health of the Greens, Wolfgang Mückstein, in favor of more restrictions; for example, closing nightlife. In addition, several regional leaders are also inclined to confine the population.

“If there is no confinement at the national level, Upper Austria and Salzburg will enter confinement from next week”, has announced this Thursday the governor of the first region, the Christian Democrat Thomas Stelzer, in the regional Parliament. “We have very, very little room for maneuver,” he warned, underlining the urgency of “protecting lives” and the health system. Already in the afternoon, it has specified that non-essential commerce and the hotel industry will remain closed, and leaving the home will only be possible to go to work – where the rule of being vaccinated, cured of covid or having a negative test applies – to shopping for food and medicine, caring for sick family members or going for a walk. The schools, in which both Upper Austria and Salzburg wanted to reduce attendance to a minimum, will remain open, as the Ministry of Education insisted, cited by the newspaper Der Standard .

“The situation is very tense”

“Every day is a challenge, we constantly reach our limits”, he explains to this newspaper Jutta Oberweger, spokesperson for a consortium that manages eight hospitals in Upper Austria where they work 15. 000 sanitary. “We have 106 ICU beds out of the total of 250 occupied with covid patients and since Wednesday we have registered 12 deaths ”. “The situation is very tense,” he adds.

The seriousness of the fourth wave has also been underlined in a press conference by the head of the Government of the Salzburg region, the conservative Wilfried Haslauer, according to Austrian media advanced. “Hospitals no longer have the time to wait for the latest restrictions to show an effect,” said Haslauer, who has coordinated with Upper Austria and foresees a “severe” lockdown of three to four weeks. The leader has admitted that in recent days it was possible to think about avoiding confinement by increasing restrictive measures throughout the country, but now it is no longer possible.

Nor does the mayor rule out another general confinement. Vienna, the social democrat Michael Ludwig, despite the fact that the situation in the Austrian capital is less serious and its health system is still accepting patients from other areas. “The coronavirus situation is dramatic,” he said in a statement on Thursday. The rate of vaccination in the country has increased in recent weeks, but still not enough. “With compulsory vaccination we would have saved those who do not want to be immunized from confinement. I believe that in the end it will affect us all ”, says Sabine Moser with a certain frustration face, of 56 years, who waits in the queue of a vaccination center installed in a shopping center in Vienna for its third dose, that of soda. “If we do not put a brake, we will not control this,” he adds.

Vienna has maintained more extensive restrictions than other regions in the face of the threat of a fourth wave during the autumn and winter, and requires the use of FFP2 masks in public transport and in shops. In addition, as of this Friday, it will reinforce the rule already generalized in the country that stores of non-essential products and restaurants or hairdressers and other activities only have access to people with a vaccination certificate or report that they have been cured of the covid- 19; From this Friday, in nightlife venues or events of more than 25 people, attendees will be required to have a negative test, even if they are vaccinated or have overcome the disease. The city also promotes the vaccination of minors and the third dose, which it wants to administer four months after the first.