two-spanish-teachers-connect-students-from-zamora-with-others-from-greenland-in-an-'erasmus'-of-environmental-education

Asking what Greenland, Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Croatia and Zamora have in common may seem like the beginning of a bad joke or the question of a teacher with a bad idea in an exam. The answer, however, is simple: variety in its environmental richness, unpopulated rural environments and the interest of teachers who want to exchange knowledge and experiences. A project promoted by two Spaniards, Chema Mezquita, professor of Economics at the Aliste institute (Zamora, 1. 000 inhabitants), and Víctor Colino, specialist in environmental sciences from the University of Salamanca, aims to unite the students of seven secondary schools in those countries. The objective is to transversely incorporate climate change into conventional subjects to strengthen the environmental involvement of young people.

Greenland is a key axis of the project, since it will allow students to know details about the thaw, a reality very far from Mediterranean climates which, according to Javier Arnaut, professor at the University of Greenland, is essential to show “an Arctic perspective” that allows students to more directly estimate the effects “of environmental degradation”. The Polish professor Tina Cvijanovic, a computer specialist at the Andrija Kačić Miošić institute, in the city of Ploče, aspires to incorporate “new values ​​in an educational transition that adds concern about natural resources and the conservation of nature to the educational curricula” . These notions, through this continental plan, will provide both “creativity” in the classroom and learning about other cultures and regions.

The idea came to both teachers on a trip to Moscow. They presented the project to the European Erasmus Plus plan and were selected. They have obtained some 300. 000 euros that they will allocate to defray the cost of the exchange of students, training for teachers and to finance the dissemination of “intellectual products” that they generate, among other issues. The project at the moment focuses on the exchange of knowledge and training between teachers to bring these slogans to the classrooms. The objective is that soon the students will also be able to travel and get to know these ecosystems in person and verify the climatic differences between the European regions.

For the selection of the countries that will participate in the project, the criterion was try to obtain a varied representation of the different European climates: Mediterranean, Atlantic, Alpine, Arctic or Continental. The aim is to teach young people the importance of the environment and its care, the differences between countries and show how people adapt to these different contexts. The seven secondary schools that will participate in the project are located in small towns and close to natural environments.

Researchers from the universities of Salamanca and Greenland will collaborate with analyzes on the consequences of climate change, as well as with material to train the teachers of the institutes. The materials designed by this team will be used to create a platform online with activities, as well as an application that quantifies the benefits provided by natural environments, whether icy, polar or with microclimates. warm as some areas of Zamora.

The choice of unpopulated localities will allow young people to talk with their elders and produce a digital book of intergenerational dialogues where they will compare the current relationship with the natural environment against the one that it was had before. The subjects will have to be impregnated with that green tint. Mezquita, which teaches Economics and a few months ago, with one of its groups, managed to get the European Union to change a xenophobic text on its official website, suggests that one way to include it in its subject, called the Entrepreneurial Initiative, is with exercises in which Discuss how to economically manage the resources of a forest. Calculate, for example, how many tons of carbon dioxide can neutralize certain hectares of trees. In previous courses they already learned to make soap with local ingredients, mostly aromatic herbs.

Their colleagues from Religion, Mathematics, English or Sciences are joining these tactics that triumph over the rigid and cold exercises from textbooks. Lydia Martín, from Zamora, 17 years old and in her second year of high school, applauds this initiative, which she believes will help her “value the environment and all the positive things it brings us.” The exercises that would be carried out in the classes, he believes, “will bring advantages such as knowing our area better and generating greater interest in the subject.” Martín expresses his desire to get to know other nations and “their peculiarities” as a source of “culture” or even to “live there for a while.”

