Two uteri in female body: two vaginas and two uteri found in rare disease in body of 26 year old woman: Doctors found two vaginas and two uteri in female body

Strong points:

An American woman has two private parts and a uterus in her body. Doctors are also surprised after this extraordinary discovery. It is said that such cases are quite rare. What’s great is that this 26-year-old learned this while giving birth to a child. The woman said she was confused for two periods a month from the start, but had no idea that she had two private parts in her body. The disease is known as Uterus Didelphys.

Each month a woman endured two periods of pain

As reported by the Daily Star, Britney Jacobs, 26, said she goes through two periods of pain each month. She also had to deal with a lot of pain while having a relationship with her husband. This woman also posted a video on social media, in which she says I suffered a lot from the start because of my rare body texture. At that time, I didn’t know that I had a lot of organs in my body.

Revealed at the time of the child’s birth

When the woman was first pregnant, she was admitted to the hospital to give birth to a child. There, too, he was confronted with ferocious work enclosures. After that, the doctors decided to get to the bottom of the pain with a smear. After suffering from pain for about 30 hours, the doctor told the woman that she had two vaginas, two catheters and two uteri in her body.

There was no information on the disease for the past 25 years

What’s great is that for the past 25 years the woman didn’t even know about it. While having a relationship with her husband, she felt that the texture of her body caused more pain. The husband had accepted this as true. The woman interacted with people in a Skype conversation. In which a user asked why your mom didn’t notice it when she was a child? About that, Britney said it wasn’t easy for anyone to find out.