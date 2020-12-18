Two workers’ compensation measures could create 24,000 hospitality jobs in one year

The creation of the digital food voucher for the self-employed, associated with the recovery of the exemption from social contributions to companies to offer this service to their employees, will result in the creation of 24,000 jobs, or a turnover of more than 1,385 million euros and a collection for the state of 525 million euros in Spain in just one year, according to a study by the Spanish Association of Food Vouchers and Other Services (AEEVCOS) prepared by the international consulting firm Roland Berger .

According to figures from the Hostelera de Espaa, in our country more than 300,000 jobs have been destroyed this year alone, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. This type of tax measure will result in a revival of the sector due to the increase in invoicing and job creation, according to data from the association. However, they were rejected at the end of November by the Congress of Deputies after some amendments presented to the general state budgets.

“The Congress of Deputies did not consider as a priority the proposals that AEEVCOS had transferred to all parliamentary groups in recent months and which consist of effective tax measures that could generate an increase in employment and stimulate demand in the hotel sector “, lamented the president of AEEVCOS, Olivier Bernon.

AEEVCOS proposes that the self-employed can have access to a tax-exempt food check, instead of having to resort to the current tax deduction, which in practice has turned out to be a very complex system and with certain obstacles which encourage few self-employed workers to do so. actually use.

A tax exemption for the living expenses of the self-employed via the meal voucher, similar to that of employees, would generate an increase in the invoicing of restaurants on the daily menu of 927 million euros, a net tax collection for the State of 417 million euros and the creation of 16,000 jobs in the first year alone, according to Roland Berger’s study.

On the other hand, recovering the social security contribution exemption from meal vouchers given by companies to their employees would mean the creation from the first year of more than 8,000 permanent jobs, a turnover of 458 million euros and collection for the state of 108 million euros. In a 5-year context, it would generate 24,000 jobs and a net turnover of nearly 1,400 million euros, according to the aforementioned study.

“Spain is the only country in Europe in which food aid to workers contributes to social security and the country in which this aid has its lowest penetration rate. In several European countries, consumption in restaurants was encouraged during this pandemic period thanks to regulatory changes in the food voucher and Spain should follow the same line, ”deplores Bernon.

“Faced with the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic, the cessation of activity of tens of thousands of companies in the hotel sector and the general drop in consumption in catering establishments in Spain, AEEVCOS, different sectors of the hotel industry, representatives of freelancers, professional associations and social agents, have always promoted the sustainable recovery of the hotel industry with effective and constructive fiscal measures that could decisively determine job creation and the increase in internal consumption in catering establishments, contributing to the development of one of the social advantages most appreciated by employees ”, concluded the president of the association.

