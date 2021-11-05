Two years between Hugo and María: two children killed by being run over when leaving school mark the protest against cars

The 14 October 2019, a motorcyclist fatally ran over Hugo, a five-year-old boy who was leaving his school in Barcelona. That event prompted the Catalan City Council to start a program two months later to reduce traffic or pedestrianize the surroundings of a hundred schools. This Thursday, in what is being investigated as an error at the wheel, a woman who was driving a large SUV ran over three girls next to her school in Madrid and killed six-year-old María as she left class. For now, the Madrid City Council has only re-announced a plan that was already underway to “study improvements in 190 schools. ”

These two fatal abuses in two years mark the school protest against cars, which this Friday has come out again to the street in 25 Barcelona centers and 15 of Madrid to ask for school environments with fewer cars, noise and pollution, as well as safer. According to DGT data, 45 under 14 years have been fatally run over from 2015 to 2020 in urban areas, although there is no data on how many were close to their educational centers.

The death this Thursday of six-year-old María has caused immense pain for the organizers of the School Revolt: they had prepared festive events for this Friday — after the summer break — which have turned into silent demonstrations. “We demand that the Madrid City Council and other municipalities implement urgent measures so that this does not happen again,” says Yetta Aguado, one of the promoters of the initiative in the capital.

Students and families from the Menéndez Pelayo school in Madrid prepare posters for the School Revolt against cars. Andrea Comas

At four in the afternoon this Friday the children of the Menéndez Pelayo school, in downtown, they go out with their backpacks and meet their mothers and fathers at the door. Instead of the playful activities that they organized for several Fridays last year, they sit on the ground —the protest cuts through the street of Méndez Álvaro— to paint colorful banners with watercolors. Eight-year-old Maya says she is here so that there are not so many cars on the streets. Her friend Leia, aged six, is clear that “today is a different day because yesterday a girl died when leaving school.” They both hold a colored cardboard banner that says: “More bikes, more trees and more space.” Seven-year-old Vera adds that there are always many taxis on the street when she leaves school. “Fewer cars, fewer accidents!” Shout other girls between the ages of seven and nine, holding a banner that reads: “We want to play in the street.”

Relatives and children from the Aura school in Barcelona cut off traffic. CRISTÓBAL CASTRO

The protest, which brings together a hundred people from this center, between children and parents, it demands safe school environments, with fewer cars and less pollution. “We demand the urgency of compliance with the mobility ordinance so that the space surrounding the schools is safe,” says Vanesa Sánchez, from 43 years old, mother of two school children. “Do you have to wait for this type of misfortune to happen to act?” He says about the attack on Thursday. Ruth Guajardo, from 45 years old, mother of two elementary school children, complains: “We are very moved by what happened yesterday. We want the spaces to be healthy, clean and safe for our children ”. The assistants carry placards as a sign of mourning and with vindictive messages. One of them reads: “Engines running out.” “We need the regulations to be complied with,” demands Cristóbal Abad, from 49 years old, father of two infant girls from this center. Later, the families moved to the Plaza de Cibeles, to protest in front of the City Hall of the capital.

The movement has released a statement this Friday in which it reaffirms its demands : “The main reason for the School Revolt is the implicit risk for girls and boys in school environments due to the presence of motorized vehicles. In addition, the increasing number and size of these multiplies the risks, both due to abuses and accidents in general and due to the levels of pollution that are generated, from which school environments must be specially protected ”. The vehicle in Thursday’s accident is a Volvo XC 90, a large car. Several studies warn that these large models are more dangerous for pedestrians, since due to the height of their chassis they impact more frequently on vital organs of those who are run over.

Vehicles double parked

David Lois, Researcher at the Transportation Research Center TRANSyT-UPM, explains that “parents who take their children by car in the city of Madrid are a minority, but they create a lot of agitation in school environments, because the car takes up a lot of space and space is usually limited in schools, where there is a lot of pedestrian traffic, which increases the chances of being run over ”. In addition, many of these vehicles are in double file, invade the sidewalks and zebra crossings and leave the engine running, which increases the pollution along with the minors.

Lois, who is also a professor at the UNED, points out that a study by the insurer Mapfre of 2017 made 3.000 speed measurements next to common childhood environments (such as parks or schools), where there was no element of traffic calming (such as speed bumps or radars), and verified that the 65% of drivers exceeded limits. For this reason, many cities are taking action. “Cities in the United Kingdom, Belgium and Italy are betting on school streets, where access to cars is cut off during entry and exit times. This reduces up to a 23% pollution and a 54% the number of children who arrive to school by car. And it’s cheap, it just requires putting up a fence ”, explains Lois.

The protest of the School Revolt in front of the Madrid City Council. Andrea Comas

The other option is to bet on total or partial pedestrianizations, as they are doing in Paris and Barcelona, ​​which prevent access to motor vehicles next to the centers at any time. Since 2019, Paris has almost pedestrianized 200 streets near nursery schools and colleges. “Although at first there is usually reluctance, the vast majority of families are happy with the result,” says the professor.

The Deputy Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Janet Sanz, explains that Hugo’s death accelerated the program of the Catalan capital. “We had thought of the program Protegim les escoles to reduce pollution. When that tragic accident happened, the mayor, Ada Colau, met with the families and the school and considered it a priority ”. Since then, they have profoundly transformed the environment of a hundred schools – according to municipal data – removing parking spaces, putting up fences and speed bumps. In some cases they are ambitious reforms, while others are simpler. “In addition, all schools have a large border on their streets that explains that you are arriving at a school. It cannot be that you identify before you are arriving at a parking that you are arriving at a school. In addition, we have put signs [de límite de velocidad] of 30 and 20 kilometers per hour, and 15 radars next to the centers to control that this speed is not exceeded. ”

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has shielded himself this Friday that the recent accident was due to “a human error” that “has no relation to the fact that it was a school zone ”, despite the fact that it happened next to a school. The Consistory has once again announced a vague plan that was already underway to “study improvements in 200 schools ”and has indicated that he has performed in 85 centers that include widening some sidewalks or raising pedestrian crossings.

The Madrid City Council has recalled that since last September the speed of the streets school is limited to 20 kilometers per hour, although in most cases there are no signs to indicate this. In addition, the municipal government does not campaign to control the speed of vehicles nor does it plan to install fixed or mobile radars next to these centers. “Drivers have to respect the regulations. And the Municipal Police are in school environments, ”says a spokeswoman. With this outlook, the protests, which this Friday have been dyed in mourning, will continue.