Type 055 destroyer: The world’s most powerful warships of the Chinese navy Type 055 destroyer enters service Know all updates

Beijing

China has officially introduced the Type 055 guided-missile destroyer called the World’s Most Powerful Warship (PLAN) into its navy. There is a lot of talk about this warship all over the world. According to American and Chinese weapons monitors, the Type 055 destroyer is several times more powerful than the American Ticoderoga-class cruisers in terms of firepower. President Xi Jinping also congratulated this warship on joining the Chinese military.

How dangerous is the 055 guided missile destroyer

Chinese state media are calling the Type 055 guided missile destroyer the most dangerous warship in the world. The length of this warship is 180 meters and its maximum width is 20 meters. The complete replacement for this warship is approximately 13,000 tons. Similar to this battleship, the US Navy’s Ticoderoga-class cruiser and Flight III Arley Burke-class destroyers have a displacement of approximately 9,800 tons, while the British Royal Navy’s Type 45-class battleship has a displacement of about 9,800 tons. ‘about 8,500 tons.

This warship is equipped with these weapons

The warship is equipped with a 130mm H / PJ-38 main gun. In addition, it deployed 112 numbers of vertical launch missiles. In addition to these two weapons, the ship also has an H / PJ-11 proximity weapon system, which can fire at a rate of 10,000 rounds per minute. Apart from this, short range HQ-10 missiles and torpedoes are also deployed on this warship. He has decoy launchers that take out submarines.

Chinese Navy includes 8 Type 055 class destroyers

Nanchang, the first Chinese-class Type 055 destroyer, was launched on June 28, 2017 at the Jiangnan Changqing Shipyard in Shanghai. While the second ship was launched at the same shipyard in April 2018. After that, two more destroyers were manufactured in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Chinese Navy currently has eight destroyers commissioned in the Type 055 class.

By 2025, the Chinese navy will have 400 combat force ships

According to the United States Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), in 2015 the People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) navy fleet numbered 255 combat force ships. In 2020, the total number of combat forces ships with the Chinese Navy increased to 360, 60 more than the total number of ships of the United States Navy. ONI has predicted that China will have a total of 400 combat force ships by 2025, four years from today.

Several advanced naval weapons remained

Even after building the world’s largest navy, China’s hunger has not subsided. It is also currently building modern warships, submarines, aircraft carriers, fighter jets, amphibious assault ships, ballistic nuclear attack submarines, several modern tanker ships for the Coast Guard. and polar icebreakers at an alarming rate. In such a situation, it is hoped that in the coming days, the strength of the Chinese navy will further increase, thanks to which it will be present in all corners of the world.

Where does America stand in terms of naval strength?

While China is working on a plan to include a total of 400 combat force ships in its Navy by 2025, the US Navy does not appear to be particularly active on this. The US Navy’s shipbuilding agencies have set a goal of building a 355 Battle Force ship for the future, although they have not set a specific timeframe to meet it. The US Navy currently has a total of 297,400 combat force ships. If we are talking about the Marines, then the American position is very heavy here. The US Navy has a total of 330,000 active-duty Marines, while China has about 250,000.