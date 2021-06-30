Types of supernova: Proof of the third type of supernova: Proof of the third supernova found

Washington

When a star dies, it usually experiences a massive explosion called a supernova. For nearly a thousand years, a similar incident was a puzzle to astronomers and is believed to have now been resolved. In fact, according to Nature Astronomy, the Crab Nebula arose after an explosion in a star, but this event was not caused by a star explosion or a thermonuclear explosion in a white dwarf star, but there was a third way, about which the attempt to know it remained.

A new type of explosion?

Now scientists at the University of California have discovered a new type of supernova, which has been named – electron capture supernova – on which little evidence has been found so far. Reports suggest that in AD 1054 there was a glimpse of the light that could have emanated from the explosion of a star in the category of super-asymptotic giant branches (SAGB).

How is this supernova going?

In 1980, the University of Tokyo gave the theory of a third type of supernova. In this it was said to be a supernova in such stars whose nuclei contain oxygen, neon and magnesium. The electrons present collided with the nucleus of the nucleus, which was named electron capture. When the electrons were released, the star’s core would collapse under its own weight and explode.

Where did you find the evidence?

Scientists believe they have found evidence of the third category in the 2018zd supernova explosion in the galaxy NGC-2146, 31 million light years from Earth. The discovery was made by Daiichi Hiramatsu, a graduate student at the University of California at Santa Barbara. Based on the type of features found in this explosion and its chemical makeup, it is believed to be an electron-capturing supernova.

