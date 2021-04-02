U.S. climate envoy John Kerry avoids Pakistan on climate crisis trip to India and Bangladesh

Strong points:

The US administration Joe Biden shocked Pakistan. John Carrey, the US President’s special envoy on climate change, will visit India, Bangladesh, but will not visit Pakistan, which is one of the countries most affected by this disaster. According to reports, Carrie will be visiting India, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates from April 1-9 to discuss the climate crisis.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, many people are in disarray that Kerry is not coming to Pakistan and inviting Imran Khan to the climate change summit. People think this is a big setback for Pakistan. US South Asian affairs expert Mike Kugelman said: “First, Pakistan has not been invited to the White House Global Climate Change Summit.” Now, US climate envoy John Carrey is traveling to India and Bangladesh to discuss.

The US State Department reported on Wednesday that Carrie was on the issue ahead of the “ Leaders Summit ” hosted by President Joe Biden Biden on climate change between April 22 and 23 and the United Nations Conference on the climate change (COP 26) later this year. Will travel to these countries for discussion. Carrie tweeted: “I am delighted to have a constructive discussion with friends in the Emirates, India and Bangladesh to tackle the climate crisis.”

Discussions on the fight against climate change with 40 leaders

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a “leaders’ summit” to be held for discussions on tackling climate change. The aim of this summit is to highlight the economic benefits and the importance of taking concrete action to combat climate change. The White House said last week: “This will prove to be an important step in the adoption of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) to be held in November this year in Glasgow.”

According to the White House, in addition to Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga, Brazilian President Zaire Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Shah of Saudi Arabia 40 leaders, including Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were invited to the summit. This program will be broadcast live.

Represented 80 percent of emissions worldwide

In addition to these leaders, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina of South Asia, and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotte Tshering, were also invited to attend the conference. The White House said the main goal of this summit and COP 26 is to accelerate efforts to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius. He said the conference will also feature examples of how climate ambitions create well-paying jobs, how to contribute to the development of innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to the effects of climate change. 17 countries, which account for 80% of global emissions and play an 80% role in global GDP, will participate in this conference.