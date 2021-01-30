U.S. lawmakers receive threats, security is tightened

Police have tightened travel security for its members following an increase in threats against members of the US Congress in Washington. Recently, supporters of the former president vandalized Capitol Hill. Acting Congressional Security Chief Timothy P. Blodgate said in a statement that Capitol Hill police officers would be stationed at Washington airports, the city’s train depot. Blodgate said he has prepared a portal where MPs can notify the agency of their travel plans. He urged MPs to cooperate with local police and airport officials during their visits and to share information about any suspicious activity with authorities.