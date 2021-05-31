UAE Emirates Airlines extends suspension of flights from India until June 30 to curb the spread of the coronavirus

Strong points:

United Arab Emirates shocked millions of Indians working in the country Emirates airline announced the extension of the suspension of flights from India until June 30 The airline announced the suspension on April 24 after the wave of the pandemic in india dubai

The United Arab Emirates have shocked millions of Indians working in the country. The UAE-based airline has announced the extension of the suspension of its passenger flights from India until June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the South Asian country. The Dubai-based airline announced the suspension on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India.

Last week he extended the suspension until at least June 14. In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline said: “In addition, passengers passing through India in the past 14 days will not be allowed to travel to the UAE from any other point.” UAE citizens, UAE gold visa holders, and members of diplomatic missions who follow published revised COVID-19 protocols will be exempt from travel.

Saudi Arabia decides to lift travel ban in 11 countries

The suspension of passenger traffic from India to the United Arab Emirates began on April 24. Previously, Saudi Arabia had also halted flights from many countries due to the threat of the more contagious and dangerous strain of the corona virus. He has now decided to lift travel restrictions from 11 countries. This measure was taken with regard to the countries which saw the situation of Kovid-19 stabilize. Right now, people from those countries will have to follow the quarantine rules. At the same time, 13 countries, including India, are still on the “Red List”.

Countries for which travel restrictions have been lifted are United Arab Emirates, Germany, United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan. At the same time, the 13 countries where the ban is in force are India, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela and Belarus. Residents of these countries will need to obtain prior authorization to travel.