UAE fake kidnapping: UAE: low number of exams, parents picked up phone, girl pretended to be missing – UAE girl plans fake kidnapping after parents take phone away

Dubai

Unhappy parents took their little girl’s mobile after she scored poorly on the exam. What was it then, the girl got angry and pretended to “miss” herself. Disturbed parents reported this to the police. A few hours later, the girl was found hidden on the roof of the house during the search. According to a report published in Gulf News, a 15-year-old Indian girl, Harini Karani, “disappeared” during her march from Moning on Thursday morning.

She had been missing since Thursday morning after being punished by her parents for getting low marks on the exam. According to a Dubai police official, the girl was hiding on the roof of her parents’ house in Umm Sukaim (Dubai), as parents “ snatched her phone as punishment ” after the school got bad grades after “ she felt miserable. ”

The officer said the family informed police of their daughter’s disappearance. Even sought help from people by sharing the event on social media platforms. Parents feared that their daughter would harm herself. Dubai police managed to solve the mystery within hours and on Thursday evening the girl was found hiding on the roof. Harini is a British student at Al Barsha.