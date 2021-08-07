UAE Flights Resume: UAE Indians Ready To Return Home After Flights Resume

Strong points

People preparing to travel to India from UAE Indians wanting to return home for vacation Low number of travelers due to fear of Corona Abu Dhabi

The flight between UAE and India will start from today. After a long time, the UAE relaxed the rules for flying from some restricted countries. With this, many Indian expats are planning to return home for the holidays. Many people have been away from home for a long time due to Corona’s longstanding restrictions. Indians like Vinod Thangoor from Bangalore have not returned home for two years and are now eager to meet their parents.

Good news: UAE flights from India are about to start, find out who will be able to return to their country

while waiting to meet the parents

According to the Khaleej Times report, Vinod said, “I last came to India in August 2019. Since then, I have been waiting to meet my parents, who live alone in Bangalore. I am worried about his health. He said: “Daily Zoom calls are not enough. Now that flights from India are open, I will fly to India as soon as possible. For that, I thank the government of the United Arab Emirates.

Will spend vacation in Kerala

NM in Abu Dhabi Abubakar will fly to Kerala with his family on Sunday. He said, “I had everyone’s PCR test done. We wanted to go on vacation to Kerala but the plan failed due to travel restrictions. My children Reem Fatima, Riham Thasneem and Raneem Abubakar were disappointed to be home during the holidays. Hopefully they can take at least three weeks off before the start of the new school term.

The number of passengers is expected to increase

An airline official said that although the Onam festival is around the corner, passenger numbers are declining. He told the Khaleej Times: “We expected the number of passengers to increase but it is nothing like that. Some people are afraid of the third wave in India. flights increase in times to come. Right now the numbers are much lower, but things will come back. He said if two or three families come back after traveling, it will restore people’s faith in the Yatra .

Etihad Airways announced

Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates has said that flights to and from some Indian cities to Abu Dhabi will resume operations from August 7. Etihad said on its website that between August 7 and 9, the airline will start services from Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Trivandrum and New Delhi. After that, flights will start from Ahmedabad (for transit only), Hyderabad and Mumbai in India from August 10.