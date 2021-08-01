UAE Gold Visa to Apply: UAE Gold Visa What is ti and who is eligible: What is UAE Gold Visa and how to apply

Dubai

The United Arab Emirates Golden Visa has been in the news in recent months. Only Golden Visa holders can travel to the UAE despite India travel restrictions. In May of this year, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was awarded the UAE Golden Visa. In this country with a population of 97 lakh, the number of Indians is around 30 percent. In such a situation, many people want to get this visa in their mind. But, do you know what UAE Golden Visa is and how to get it?

What is the need for a visa to travel abroad?

To travel to any country you need two things. The first is the passport and the second is the visa. Your passport gives you an identity abroad. While a visa is a kind of letter of authorization, which allows you to enter the country concerned. With the exception of Nepal and Bhutan, no Indian can enter a country without a visa.

The golden visa is a type of visa

Different countries issue different types of visas. Business visa, student visa, tourist visa are almost common in these. Apart from that, each country gives different names to visas according to their needs. One of them is the United Arab Emirates Golden Visa. It is a type of visa that offers many facilities to foreign nationals visiting the UAE, unlike the normal visa.

United Arab Emirates Golden Visa launched in 2019

The United Arab Emirates first launched the Golden Visa on May 21, 2019. Upon issuing this visa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, wrote that we launched a new “Golden Card” system to provide permanent residence to investors, top doctors, engineers, scientists and artists. . He then said that the first batch of 6,800 investors with an investment of $ 100 billion will receive a “gold card”.

How many years can Golden Visa holders live?

Golden Visa holders can reside in the United Arab Emirates for 10 years without any problem. After the expiration of 10 years, the visa holder will have to renew it. Golden visa holders can enjoy more facilities in UAE than regular visa holders. For example, if someone is doing business in UAE and has a gold visa, then they can take their wife / husband and children to UAE without the help of any person or person. local company. Until now, a local sponsor was needed.

What is the need to issue a Golden Visa to United Arab Emirates

The economy of the United Arab Emirates has been hit by the Corona virus. With this, the UAE government wants to bring talented people from all over the world to their country. This is part of the UAE government’s new effort to attract talented people to work in the country. The UAE has released the Golden Visa program to enable talented people to settle in the Gulf country and help build the nation.

Indians benefit most from UAE Golden Visa

Indians constitute the largest number of expatriates living in the UAE. Every year a large number of Indian workers, technicians, experts and businessmen go to work in UAE. Artists, athletes, doctorate holders, doctors, computer scientists, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology professionals can benefit from the Golden Visa.