UAE India Travel Update: Dubai Emirates Airlines to Resume Flights from June 23 – Good News for Millions of Indians Working in UAE, Flights to Begin

There is good news for millions of Indians working in the UAE. Dubai-based Emirates Airlines announced the resumption of flights from India from June 23. After the flight rules changed, the Dubai Disaster Management Committee allowed Indians who received the Corona vaccine to return to their homes in the United Arab Emirates.

Outside of India, people from South Africa and Nigeria have been allowed to do so. Emirates Airlines said in a statement that it welcomed the decision to allow passengers from India. The company said following the protocol, it would start passenger flights from June 23. Earlier, on April 24, the United Arab Emirates banned the arrival of travelers from India due to the Corona outbreak.

Here are the rules for traveling from India to the United Arab Emirates

This latest development has brought great relief to Indian lakhs working in the UAE. Due to this ban, a large number of workers, especially those working in the healthcare sector, have been stranded in India. These Indian workers will now be able to return to the United Arab Emirates. However, certain rules have been established for passengers arriving from India. Only Indians who have obtained the Corona vaccine approved in the UAE will be allowed to come.

Indian citizens will be required to submit a negative COVID report taken within 48 hours of their flight. In this, UAE citizens are exempt. Only the PCR test result certificate with a QR code will be accepted. All passengers will be required to undergo a rapid PCR test 4 hours prior to travel. Upon landing at Dubai Airport, all passengers will be required to undergo a mandatory PCR test. Passengers will need to go to institutional quarantine until the PCR test result is released. It may take about 24 hours.